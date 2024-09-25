Jennifer Williams was referred to as a Black Barbie doll when pictures of her recent Parisian nuptials hit the blogs. After months of speculation and accusations, the reality star and her new much younger man, Christian Gold, remained committed to the fabulous highbrow wedding Jennifer bragged about having in Paris, France. Jennifer wore an unconventional pink frothy, but fashion-forward wedding gown and her groom equally matched her fly. Immediately following the ceremony, the bride and groom were photographed walking aboard a yacht wearing a white sequinned dress with a coordinating white sequined suit for Christian. Close family and friends were photographed blowing kisses and well wishes from the dock, but it's doubtful many of those in attendance were actually convinced the marriage would last, or even if the couple was truly legit. Even Jennifer's pal Evelyn Lozada shared skepticism about the wedding being legitimate on the recent season finale of Basketball Wives. And now, YouTubers are wondering if the marriage is legal.

Former Reality Star and Attorney Symone Redwine Blew The Whistle On Christian Gold

The months leading up to the marriage were filled with scandals and accusations of fraud being directed at Christian from numerous sources. During an episode of the most recent season of Basketball Wives, Christian admitted having an outstanding debt with the courts of over $250,000. Christian and Jennifer put their heads together mid-scene and decided they needed to come up with half a million dollars in total. The $250,000 needed for Christian's restitution and the other quarter of a million dollars was needed for a fabulous wedding that would certainly outdo any of her cast mates or reality star peers. Fans gagged at the ridiculous amount of money Christian owed and suggested Jennifer should re-consider the marriage for obvious reasons. Instead of being wary, Jennifer doubled down and insisted on standing by her man, although his background was becoming shadier than the tropical rain forest awaiting an impending storm. The attacks on Christian's past weren't as disturbing as the allegations pertaining to his present. As headlines announcing the couple's upcoming wedding continued trending, victims started releasing information alleging they were scammed out of money by Christian with his investment business.

Related 'Basketball Wives' Cast Is More Entertaining on Social Media Fans of VH1's Basketball Wives' are tuned in to the cast's social media accounts for context on the lackluster show.

Former reality star and litigation attorney Symone Redwine spoke with at least ten of Christian's victims on her Girl is that Legal? podcast that airs on YouTube. Symone agreed to represent the victims in court and made a public offering for any additional victims without representation to contact her for pro bono representation on their claim. The allegations against Christian seemed to ignite Jennifer's loyalty as she resigned herself to standing beside her man. The two went on Carlos King's podcast, Reality with the King and attempted to add context to the claims. Instead of clearing things up, the interview backfired and created more public scrutiny for the couple. When fans realized Jennifer was fully committed to making another huge mistake, they backed off. The wedding took place and fans congratulated Jennifer on her wedding fashions but whispered about her being clueless in the comments. Adding insult to oversold injury, there are recent allegations that the nuptials may not be legitimate and, for all the fashions and fanfare in Paris, Jennifer still may not legally be Mrs. Christian Gold.

Former Tea GIF reporter Al Reynolds went LIVE on his YouTube channel with hot tea for his loyal fans alleging there was no marital certificate on record for the newly appointed Mr. and Mrs. Christian Gold. Symone backed up Al's claims after doing her own research and coming to the same conclusion, there was no formal wedding certificate filed for the couple. For Jennifer's fans and foes alike, the news was not surprising as the entire charade felt suspiciously more like an opportunity to create an over-the-top story line than a realistic love story. Jennifer and Christian have yet to respond to Al's accusations, but understanding marriage licenses are public domain, it's hard to imagine what story the two could concoct to offset the 4K reality of more fraudulent behavior from both parties.

Carlos King May Have Given a Huge Hint To Jennifer's Wedding In His Social Post

Image via OWN

Carlos' reference to Jennifer as a Black Barbie when posting pictures of her on her wedding day. Perhaps Carlos knows more about the nuptials than he acknowledged on social media. Barbie has long been seen as a visualized figment of a toy maker's imagination. She was created to be a fictitious representation of the perfect woman with exaggerated measurements and trinkets that are not humanly possible but instead represent an aspirational idea. For Jennifer, a 47-year-old divorced woman known for delusions of grandeur, perhaps a real wedding with a real groom with real intentions was never the goal.

Basketball Wives can be streamed on Paramount Plus.

Basketball Wives Follow the daily lives, drama-filled parties, and outrageous fights that unfold among the wives, ex-wives, and girlfriends of professional basketball players. Release Date April 11, 2010 Cast Jennifer Williams , Evelyn Lozada , Shaunie O'Neal , Tami Roman Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 11

Stream on Paramount Plus