In 2023, Basketball Wives staple Jennifer Williams attempted to turn her pain into additional popularity with the Vh1 documentary My True Scam Story. Executive-produced by Angela Yee, Jennifer narrates her love scam experience with Aaron Nichols and talks with other women who have also been scammed by him. According to the reality star, there weren't any red flags during her relationship with Aaron. The issue arose when she was buying a home and was stuck before closing. She had to go out of town and asked Aaron if she could keep her Range Rover at his home. She insisted there was nothing weird about that because Aaron had a four-car garage, and she had no reason not to trust him. What should've been an opportunity for convenience turned out to be a nightmare when Aaron sold Jennifer's Range Rover, resulting in her losing it completely. Jennifer didn't speak out publicly about being scammed until the documentary was about to air.

This should have been a wake-up call for the tall beauty, considering her past woes with her ex-husband and other men have played out on the show. But it seems history may be repeating itself. In the current season of the show, Jennifer is planning to marry Christian Gold. He comes with his own checkered past that she seemingly ignores for the sake of companionship. As viewers watch this relationship unfold and more signs of trouble ensue, they brace themselves for another public humiliation for the starlet.

Jennifer Williams' Ex Was Convicted For Murder

While doing press for her documentary with Page Six, Jennifer admitted being nervous about telling people her story of being scammed by Nichols. “Before I made the post, I made a margarita with a double shot of tequila and I topped it off with Hennessy. I had two of them and I posted, and I was lit the entire night and my phone just blew up, and then the DMs started coming in. It’s like when you drink you get liquid courage.” She added: “I needed that because I did not know what the aftermath was going to be — so I said, ‘let me prepare myself.'”

When Jennifer went public with the realization of being love scammed, many people assumed she was talking about another ex of hers, Tim Norman, star of OWN's tragic reality series Welcome to Sweetie Pies. The matriarch of the series was Robbie Montgomery, a firecracker of a senior citizen who used to sing backup for Ike and Tina Turner in the 1960s. After her musical career ended, Robbie took her mother's soul food recipes and opened a restaurant in St. Louis, Sweetie Pies. Robbie opened the restaurant and employed her family in leadership, including her son Tim, and her grandson, Andre Montgomery. Andre was murdered in St. Louis, and later, his uncle Tim was convicted and sentenced to 32 years in the state penitentiary on two counts of murder for hire for taking out an insurance policy on his nephew and then hiring someone to kill him. This wasn't the first time Tim had spent time behind bars.

He spent several years locked up as a juvenile before writing the pilot for 'Sweetie Pies' and then, after he was released, getting the show placed on the OWN network. While visiting the Tamron Hall show earlier this year with her new fiancé, Jennifer said she hated to be connected to anything that had to do with Tim or his memory. For most people, hindsight is 20/20 when it comes to dating, but for Jennifer, her picker seems to be a bit more jilted than others. Although Tim didn't scam her, interacting with someone with the capacity to have their own nephew killed, suggests that if she'd continued in the relationship the end result could've been much worse.

Christian Gold Shows Signs He's Using Jennifer Williams For a Come-Up

Many fans think something much worse than a missing Range Rover could be on the way if Jennifer moves forward with her wedding to her fiancé, investment portfolio manager, Christian Gold. Aside from the couple's 18-year age difference with Jennifer at 48, there are several other red flags BBW fans have been posting on social media attempting to warn Jennifer about.

A clip of Christian speaking with Jennifer about their upcoming nuptials on Basketball Wives went viral and many of her fans tweeted their disgust at their modelesque fan-fave falling for another scamming man. In the clip, Christian is alerting Jennifer to his outstanding debt to the court to avoid jail time. "And of course, the situation we talked about with me and parole and still paying restitution. It's an astronomical amount that I have to give to them in order to make sure I'm off. And we're talking a little under $250,000," he says matter-of-factly.

Christian's hand was forced to come clean because until he pays the court, he isn't able to travel abroad, meaning the couple would not be able to enjoy a honeymoon outside the country. Understanding that is the only type of honeymoon that would fit Jennifer's aesthetic, she seems stumped during dinner. She does mention that the $250,000 for Christian's restitution is close to the amount they planned on spending on the wedding, so with both bills, the couple is looking at coughing up half a million dollars before the end of the year. “Christian is on probation from a case 10 years ago that is still affecting his life. I know about the restitution since day one. However, I didn’t know the number. We have an extravagant wedding that is going to cost somewhere near that. It’s just bad timing," Jennifer says during her confessional on the show. When you consider Christian's current charges stem from a former domestic violence charge against his ex-wife, it's clear that Jennifer isn't making smarter choices when it comes to companionship.

After working on her documentary, it's almost unfathomable to hear that Jennifer has signed up for another problematic relationship. To add insult to injury, she also has made it clear that she and Christian will not have a prenuptial agreement in place because she believes that paints a dark shadow on the marriage. Planning to marry a man 18 years younger than her who claims to be a multi-millionaire but still has a $250,000 debt looming overhead is as ludicrous as any train wreck reality television fans have signed up to watch. Agreeing to assist that young man in paying the restitution adds another layer of naivety that is usually not associated with women over a particular age.

Jennifer Williams Has Also Been Naive In Her Friendships

Fans of BBW aren't surprised to learn Jennifer is gullible, but the extent of her commitment to not learning from her mistakes is what has most viewers stumped. In the first season, we watched Jennifer's first husband, Eric Williams, talk disparagingly to her and even through a cosmopolitan in her face. Jennifer divorced him but initially accepted much of his abuse because of his NBA status.

Pledging blind loyalty to her reality bestie, Evelyn Lozada, didn't age well for Jennifer either. Evelyn eventually took Jennifer's loyalty and threw it in her face, turning half the cast against her. Being pretty without much substance is a stereotype that has all but disappeared for today's women. Today, women pride themselves on being both beautiful and brainy and having the discernment Jennifer talked about during her interview with Tamron Hall.

Although she has repeatedly shown herself to be weak for clout to the point of neglecting common sense, there is still hope that Jennifer can make the right decision this go round. Hopefully, she'll retract her Chanel bag from Christian's clutches and allow him to repay the courts for his domestic violence issues on his own. Most would hope she doesn't marry him, but if she does, hopefully, she'll get a call from former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay encouraging her to at least get a prenup in place. It would be a complete and necessary shame for Christian a few years down the line to be able to snatch those Basketball Wives checks from our girl Jennifer.

Basketball Wives airs every Monday on VH1. Episodes can also be streamed on Paramount Plus.

