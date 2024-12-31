Royce Reed and Dwight Howard have a tumultuous relationship as is and Reed took to social media to call out her ex. The former reality star has accused Howard of sexual and physical abuse in a series of posts online. The two share son Braylon Joshua Howard. The former Basketball Wives star responded to Howard not leaving her alone when she asked him to and has then issued allegations against the Los Angeles Lakers player.

"Welp! He asked for it! I TOLD HIM TO LEAVE ME TF ALONE! Messing with my career after already being a deadbeat then saying ‘Get a job!’ like I haven’t worked nonstop since I was 16 was the LAST THING YOU SHOULD’VE SAID WITH YOUR DUMBASS,” she said in an Instagram post. “Knowing damn well you’ve caused me to lose several jobs! Now imma have to hurt your pockets! WHAT YOU REALLY CARE ABOUT! You should’ve sat this one out! Aint no post and deletes here! You sue me, you get dust! You tried to drown me in attorney fees to keep quiet?!“

Reed went on to say that she wasn't taking this energy with her into the new year. "I refuse to go into 2025 carrying this weight so let’s go! Imma post the texts and emails too if you keep playing with me and calling my bluff,” she said.” I know about way more than you think I do so imma leave the initials R.E. to let you know it’s ON!” She then made an account with the handle "ihadababybysuperman" where she posted a series of videos detailing her relationship with Howard.

Royce Reed Has Been Speaking About Dwight Howard All Year

Reed shared that she contemplated getting an abortion as a way of protecting her career but ultimately decided against it. "It was bad, but when I went to the doctor and I heard the heartbeat, that’s when things were put into a bigger perspective for me,” she said. She went on to claim that when her relationship with Howard fell apart, he offered her money and she had to deny his relationship to their child as a result. She denied it and says that it made her life hard. "And because I didn’t fall for it. I was then met with hell on Earth,” she said. Reed and Howard maintained a relationship for their son and Reed said she regrets the decision.

Reed went on accuse Howard of sexual assault. "Almost immediately, I regretted it. I was forced to do things sexually that I did not necessarily agree with. But because I wasn’t that experienced, I thought it was normal, and I never complained about it,” Reed said. “I just felt like this was me experiencing things that maybe he’s experienced and I have not. That’s when things started turning verbally and physically, and also mentally abusive. I was told that I was stupid, I was told that nobody would ever want me. I was told that everybody loved him and hated me.”

