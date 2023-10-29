The Big Picture Royce Reed, ex-girlfriend of Dwight Howard, is finally speaking out about the troubling experiences she endured during their 15 relationship and co-parenting struggles.

Reed claims Howard told a 12-year-old child that he was "gay" for not watching explicit material, shedding light on his questionable behavior as a parent.

Reed's revelations extend beyond Howard's treatment of his ex-partners and children, exposing a history of NDAs and hidden secrets in his life as an NBA player.

Royce Reed is finally speaking out on Dwight Howard. Reed, who was on Basketball Wives, dated Howard and the two share a 15-year-old son named Braylon. In the midst of Howard himself being embroiled in legal troubles with a Georgia man accusing the former NBA star of sexual assault, Reed is free of the gag order Howard used against her previously, and she can freely talk about some of the things that Howard has put her through. Reed was a former Orlando Magic cheerleader, where Howard used to play. Reed was Howard's former partner and spoke out against the basketball player when a video of him motivating his children went viral.

Reed claimed that Howard told a 12-year-old that he was "gay" for not watching explicit material, according to comments that Reed herself made in the comment section of the Shade Room's posts after describing Howard as an "evil" person. Howard has fathered five children with five different women and Reed revealed that Howard asked her to sign the NDA to take on the role as the "matriarch" of his polyamorous relationships. From there, she alleged that he paid people to initiate smear campaigns against the mothers of his children.

Now, Reed is speaking out against Howard, his treatment of his ex-partners, how he treats his children, and everything else in his life that he kept hidden behind NDAs and locked doors while he was playing in the NBA. Seemingly referencing his current scandal, she posted a meme that read: "And it all started because of your ego and disrespect. *Jackie-O TKO.*"

Howard not only is being accused of being a bad father and being neglectful from Reed but the accusations of sexual assault from Stephen Harper are horrific. Howard has admitted to having sexual experiences with the man in question, but he denies any assault and says it was a consensual relationship. Howard is also refusing to speak about his sexuality.