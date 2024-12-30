Brooke Bailey was originally on Basketball Wives LA starting in Season 2 and left during Season 3 and now, she may be out of the franchise again. Bailey, who was recently in the news for a potential secret marriage to Jim Jones, had a rough Season 11 on the show. She joined the flagship show and was previously married to Ronnie Holland who was a player for the Detroit Pistons. While bloggers speculated that Bailey was out of the show following Season 11, it was a fellow castmate who seemingly confirmed the news of her departure on social media. The news comes after Bailey was struggling with the death of her daughter, Kayla Bailey, on the show.

Evelyn Lozada was answering questions on social media when she confirmed Bailey's departure from the series. When a fan asked her if she was going to miss filming with Bailey, she shared how often the two are friends and talk daily. Lozada's response is seemingly confirmation that Bailey is not going to be part of the show moving forward. Previously, a blogger that goes by Spilling BBW Tea was the one to announce that Baily was not returning.

Brooke Bailey Had a Rough Season

“Are you gonna miss filming with Brooke on the show? Yes. Absolutely. I love Brooke. We talk, I actually talked to her today. We talk often,” Lozada said on Instagram. She went on to talk about her relationship with Bailey outside of what is filmed for Basketball Wives. “We have a friendship outside of the show. It’s not a forced friendship.”

Bailey was grieving the loss of her daughter throughout the season. On top of that, she decided that she just wanted to get to a place where she was cordial with Jackie Christie, and she was also fighting with Cheyenne Bryant. Bryant and Bailey knew each other prior to filming and Bailey did not like Bryant calling her out at an event that she threw. Their argument stemmed from Bailey not standing up for a speaker and Bryant thought it was rude of her not to do so. The fight led to Bryant's family allegedly putting hands on Bailey and security had to step in. It led to another nearly physical fight on a girl's trip after a miscommunication between Bryant, Bailey, Christie, and Brandi Maxiell. Her fighting led to fans divided on Bailey. Some thought she needed to take a break from the show while others thought she should stay on. You can see Bailey on older episodes of Basketball wives.

