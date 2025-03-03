Jennifer Williams was tapped by VH1 to host My True Scam Story in 2023. The reality show detailed the beauty seeking her own justice after realizing she'd been scammed by an ex-boyfriend who, unbeknownst to her, was a professional con artist. The ex scammed Jennifer out of her Range Rover and left her heartbroken and without transportation. Ironically, Jennifer was more fit to be a subject on the show as opposed to a host, because the former model and socialite that became popular nationwide on Shaunie O'Neal's Basketball Wives is a magnet for scammers and fraudulent men. Jennifer's stint with the VH1 docuseries ended after one season, but her issues with being scammed have continued.

In 2024, Jennifer went public with a romance with a much younger man named Christian Gold. Her co-stars were immediately suspicious of the barely 30-year-old self-proclaimed real estate and finance investor. Jennifer interpreted her co-stars' caution as hate and dismissed their warning as unwanted criticism. And now, it's coming back to bite her.

Evelyn Lozada Tried to Warn Jennifer About Christian Before They Married

The warnings about Christian extended beyond the cast of Basketball Wives and soon fans and viewers of the show were warning Jennifer to be careful, especially after information about his past relationships began to surface. In a BBW clip that went viral, Christian admitted needing $250k to pay restitution for a previous issue with the courts. Social media sleuths quickly discovered Christian had a previous domestic violence conviction and owed money to the courts, but he wasn't being honest about the amount. Jennifer stated she was willing to spend around a quarter of a million dollars on her wedding, and then her fiancé dropped his pending financial obligation on her.

In order to have the Parisian wedding Jennifer desired, the two would have to pay Christian's court fees, or he wouldn't be allowed to leave the country. Texas attorney and reality star Symone Redwine researched Christian's documents for her Girl Is That Legal? podcast and discovered Christian's restitution bill was only $12,500 instead of the hefty quarter of a million dollars he claimed it was in the intimate scene on BBW. Whether Jennifer knew about the $212,500 discrepancy or not is unclear, but it was the beginning of a long line of shady behavior from Jennifer's then fiancé -- now husband Christian.

Determined to get to the bottom of the allegations, Symone hosted several of the victims on her podcast last year, allowing them to share their personal stories. The victims were mostly women but ranged in age and background. The common thread between all the victims was the desire to provide for their financial future and trust in a young, ambitious investor who presented himself as knowledgeable about financial investments. Many of them acknowledged using money set aside for their retirement to fund their investment goals under Christian's guidance. Symone gave each of them an opportunity to share their heartbreaking stories and agreed to represent them in litigation against Christian, in hopes of getting some of their money back.

Reality TV Attorney Symone Redwine Is Representing Christian's Former Clients

After paying the initial restitution, Christian and Jennifer were able to travel to Paris for their wedding. The two ignored the allegations by Christian's former investment clients and instead focused on sharing their newfound love. Jennifer proudly changed her name to Jennifer Gold on her social media accounts and proudly displayed their opulent lifestyle as a new power couple. Christian still hadn't answered to the numerous lawsuits against him before the blogs reported that new trouble in the newlyweds' paradise was brewing.

Recently, several additional claims were filed against Christian, from a new group of disgruntled former clients. Most recently, Urban Belle Magazine released information on a new lawsuit filed by 21 former investment clients in Atlanta, Ga, alleging Jennifer's husband presented them with an investment opportunity that ended up being a Ponzi scheme. Christian is accused of taking money from new investors to repay earlier investors. The lawsuit alleges Christian stole $120,460.86 from the new clients and falsified the investment opportunity. He is accused of fraudulently taking money from over 150 victims around the country.

Jennifer and Christian May Need to Join WE TV's Popular Series 'Love After Lockup'

Jennifer has remained tight-lipped about Christian's legal troubles, but the backlash is sure to spill over into the next season of BBW. Her Instagram remains committed to highly curated photos and video of her and Christian dressed in designer clothes and living the lifestyle of the rich and fabulous. Jennifer's BBW co-stars will most likely have little compassion for her because she defended him last season at the risk of ruining some of her friendships. Her former bestie, Evelyn Lozado, voiced concerns about Christian and Jennifer rejected her concern. Evelyn acknowledged their friendship was strained at the reunion, and she wasn't seen in Paris for Jennifer's wedding.

Jennifer's defense of Christian absorbed much of her BBW story line last season, so the additional lawsuits will have to be addressed in the upcoming season. Although Jennifer's most recent posts show the couple booed up and unbothered by headlines, BBW audiences know there will be a day of reckoning when her co-stars question the ongoing lawsuits. For the former host of VH1's My True Scam Story, the marriage to Christian seems like a repeat of the same unlearned behavior she exhibited with the past lover she alleges stole her Range Rover. If Christian can't figure out a way to repay his past clients, he and his much older, much more fabulous wife may be a better fit for WE TV's Love After Lockup instead of Basketball Wives.