It’s rare to find a film that seamlessly transitions from electric surrealism into gritty body horror and back again. Can Evrenol’s 2015 Baskin is the full-length adaptation of his 2013 short film, following five police officers as they respond to a call for backup. A supposedly routine run quickly turns sour when the officers arrive at an Ottoman-era police station housing a Hell-traversing cult. Baskin uses little dialogue to convey a fairly complex plot. Instead, Evrenol distills his trippy narrative through an oscillating aesthetic. The beginning of Baskin features a surrealist tone with electric coloring native to art house horror movies like Suspiria and The Neon Demon. As Baskin progresses, and the plot grows darker, the focus switches to grungier imagery. The latter half of Baskin is rife with graphic gore and body horror, and the set design of the scenes is filthy and claustrophobic. Evrenol carefully curates an evolving visual narrative that transitions into a more classic horror aesthetic as the horror of the plot reveals itself.

‘Baskin’ Uses Surrealism to Create a Tone of Dread

Though Baskin eventually reaches heights with its intense gore, the movie opens with an artsy, surrealist style. The film's opening scene features a young boy bathed in electric reds and blues, framed with an element of fantasy. The flickering lighting and oversaturation of the coloring are unsettling and outlandish. The audio for this scene is also strange and unusual, as it's either too loud or too quiet with a focus on the buzz of television static. Clips of a gnarled hand are interspersed throughout the boy's walk down a hallway — the effect of this scene is a hallucinatory vertigo. It is hard on first viewing to say if the hand is real or the result of an overactive, childish imagination. Regardless, the scene is undeniably creepy. The contorted hand looks rotted, with stiff fingers and black nails. It is classic gothic, like a Frankenstein prop, but the electric lighting gives a unique twist.

The surrealism layered into the first 30 minutes of Baskin creates an unrelenting tone of dread and tension. Through visual indicators, like the dead hand, the audience understands that the esoteric is invading the mundane. During the police officers' introductory scene, this sense of unreality is further heightened. While the police officers chat, the camera moves around the restaurant, revealing a hooded figure in a ratty cloak. This figure continues to appear in the background of establishing shots, lurking on the edges of the screen. Evrenol was purposeful with the character design of the figure, making it look like a grim reaper stalking the officers. Suspense builds to an unbearable point as the audience waits to see what will happen. Clips of a line cook preparing meat for the officers likewise elevate the unusual horror. Clips of the meat being prepared flash across the screen, with the sounds of oil in the pan so much louder than the dialogue. Evrenol slowly turns up the turmoil in this long scene, introducing increasingly strange elements until the pressure bursts.

Creepy Cultists Costuming and The Body Horror of ‘Baskin’

Once the officers respond to the call, Baskin moves away from colorful lighting and interspersed clips to focus on skin, blood, and the grotesque. Inside Hell, the officers encounter the cultists. Every aspect of their costuming and makeup is designed to unnerve the audience. They wear very little clothing, and they crawl and skitter on all fours, giving them a feral, inhuman quality. While just looking at the cultists is enough to scare the audience, the carnage they leave behind elevates the horror. The room where the cultists keep previous victims looks like the backroom of a butcher's shop. These victims hang upside down from meat hooks, missing limbs and skin. The cultists chop up the bodies, with no rhyme or reason, dropping severed heads into garbage bags. The sound effects for these scenes are even better than the visuals. The wet squelching of intestines as they are pulled from a still-living body, the faint ripping noise of a knife splitting skin, and the bursting splatter of viscera are all gag-worthy.

Evrenol’s Baskin uses intense and graphic imagery as its primary storytelling method. Sparse dialogue and a complicated plot leave the visuals to do a lot of heavy lifting. Prepping the viewer for a literal trip to Hell through intense surrealism in the first 30 minutes of the film is brilliant. From there, it’s a nose dive into a particularly nasty breed of gore. At no point during Baskin’s 97-minute run time is there room to relax. It’s a genuinely nerve-wracking experience, with no relief once the credits roll. The intangible surrealism contrasted with the gritty gore and body horror makes Baskin a riveting, nauseating must-watch.

