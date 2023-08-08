The Big Picture Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone series may be ending, but the Dutton universe is expanding with the new prequel series Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves will tell the story of the first Black U.S. deputy Marshal west of the Mississippi River, offering an entertaining and educational narrative based on historical fact.

The series features a star-studded cast including David Oyelowo, Dennis Quaid, and Donald Sutherland, and is likely just the beginning of a series of Lawmen spin-offs.

While fans of Taylor Sheridan’s award-winning series, Yellowstone may have been upset to hear that the story would be ending following the second half of its fifth season, there are still plenty more tales to be told from the ever-growing Dutton universe. With both prequel productions, 1883 and 1923 making big waves with the fandom, with the latter of the two earning a second season renewal, viewers have made it clear that as long as Sheridan keeps dropping new material, they’ll continue to tune in. Enter – Lawmen: Bass Reeves. First announced almost two years ago, today Vanity Fair has revealed the debut image of David Oyelowo as the first Black U.S. deputy Marshal west of the Mississippi River.

In the one of the new images, we see a mustachioed Oyelowo in full old-West garb, leaning up against a tree stump. With his eyes on the horizon, the ranger keeps the sun out of his face with a wide-brimmed hat while a tent in the background tells us that he’s posting up here for the night. Wearing a heavy outfit, complete with a wool overcoat, Reeves’ official Sheriff’s badge can be seen poking out from under his jacket, marking him as the official lawman in these parts. The other new images highlight the show's cast including Lauren E. Banks, Shea Whigham, Dennis Quaid, Barry Pepper, Demi SIngleton, and Forrest Goodluck.

While the rest of the Yellowstone franchise isn’t based on any historical fact, the story told in Lawmen: Bass Reeves will be both entertaining and educational as the titular character was, in fact, the first Black deputy U.S. Marshal on the western side of the Mississippi. Thought to be the inspiration for the Lone Ranger, Reeves wrangled in a massive number of arrests during his time, with records showing that he brought 3000 felons to justice and even arrested his own son for murder. Born into slavery in 1838, Reeves’ story is a remarkable one as he was forced to join the Confederacy during the Civil War by the man enslaving him. Making a break for it, the future lawman would take up residency with the Seminole, Cherokee, and Creek tribes – a background and knowledge that would eventually help him become a U.S. deputy Marshal.

Image via HBO Max

Who Else Stars in Lawmen: Bass Reeves?

Along with the previously mentioned cast members, the Yellowstone spin-off will also feature the talents of Grantham Coleman, Donald Sutherland, and Garrett Hedlund. Kicking things off as the director for the first two episodes of the six-episode series, Sheridan will set the tone for how the rest of the production will follow. It’s also likely that this won’t be the last Lawmen series as it appears to be a jumping-off point for Sheridan to introduce other historical names down the line.

Check out the first images from Lawmen: Bass Reeves below: