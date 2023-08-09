The Big Picture Paramount+ has released the first teaser for Lawmen: Bass Reeves, created by Taylor Sheridan.

The series will follow the real-life story of Bass Reeves, the first Black U.S. Deputy Marshal West of the Mississippi.

The teaser showcases Reeves as a formidable lawman, with intense action sequences and a glimpse into his early life as a former slave and Civil War veteran.

Hot on the heels of the first image, Yellowstone fans are in for a treat as Paramount+ has dropped the debut teaser for its upcoming series, Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Created by none other than Taylor Sheridan, the series will tell the real-life story of the legendary lawman who earned the title of the first Black U.S. Deputy Marshal West of the Mississippi.

Riding high on top of a horse and into the desert, the opening seconds of the teaser see a shadowy Bass Reeves (David Oyelowo) declare himself “the law of this land.” Kicking down doors and walking with confidence, he fires round after round at those who dare break the law within his jurisdiction. A threatening presence to any unlucky soul that finds themselves on his list, the Deputy Marshal can be heard telling one of his targets that their “wicked days are done” before the 20-second clip cuts out.

One very interesting part about how the team behind Lawmen: Bass Reeves will handle the iconic figure’s story is how closely they’ll stick to the unbelievable true story of the man at the center of the tale. Things are looking good for audiences who are unfamiliar with Reeves’ early days as a snippet of the teaser reveals what appears to be a Civil War battle with cannons firing off in the background. Before he became the infamous U.S. Deputy Marshal, Reeves was born into slavery and forced to fight alongside his enslaver for the Confederacy before escaping and starting a fresh life on his own terms. This brief, but informative, moment of combat teases that viewers will get a major dose of history before catching up with Oyelowo’s portrayal of the Lawman.

Image via Paramount+

Who Else is in Lawmen: Bass Reeves?

Along with Oyelowo as the titular gunslinger, the series will also star Dennis Quaid, Garrett Hedlund, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, Grantham Coleman, Demi Singleton, and Lauren E. Banks. Adding another credit to his list, Oyelowo serves as an executive producer alongside Sheridan with the latter kicking off the vision for the project by helming the first two episodes.

At this time, Lawmen: Bass Reeves doesn’t have a specific premiere date, but it’s set to land on the streamer in the fall. Check out the first teaser below: