Recently, it feels like there has been a saturation of media that references or revisits cultural elements of the 80s. Things like heavy metal music and table-top games like Dungeons & Dragons have begun to resurface. Stranger Things Season 4 character Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) represents this perfectly: he is both the leader of Dungeons & Dragons group The Hellfire Club and an avid fan of metal music. With his blue jean jacket, long, scraggly hair, and donning a devil-faced shirt, Eddie fits the “freak” moniker perfectly.

Many pieces of media are now trying to capture this particular style and set of interests, to varying degrees of success. Upcoming Netflix anime series Bastard!! - Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy is doing the opposite. First released as a manga in the late 80s, Kazushi Hagiwara's Bastard!! was directly influenced by Dungeons & Dragons and heavy metal. The series focuses on dark wizard Dark Schneider (Kisho Taniyama) as he battles the resurrection of Anthrasax, the God of Destruction, in order to save the Kingdom of Metallicana. It was a pivotal figure in the manga landscape and inspired many of the commonplace aspects of dark fantasy manga and anime in place today. Now, Netflix is trying to recapture the magic that made the series groundbreaking in the late 80s and move it forward for a contemporary viewing audience with this new anime adaptation. So get your devil horns and your best thrashing shoes ready, because this high-octane, violent, magical romp is looking to conjure up some magic.

The first thirteen episodes of the series will premiere exclusively on Netflix on June 30, 2022. The next eleven episodes do not have a set premiere date yet, but will presumably hit the streaming service later in the year.

Watch the Bastard!! Trailer

The trailer is unashamedly shonen, unashamedly violent, and unashamedly metal. The trailer in many ways channels the adrenaline-laden music of heavy metal bands like Metallica, Anthrax, Megadeth, and Iron Maiden. On display is the trademark ferocity and fantasy that fans of the series are accustomed to. The trailer is a fast-paced flurry of magic spells, demons, and sword action, set within a fantasy backdrop of lightning-lit castles and burning battlefields. The thrum of guitars gallops forward like a battalion charging into battle. The trailer gives us a glimpse of anti-hero protagonist Dark Schneider showing off with arrogant cackling, and casting powerful magic. We even get a reference to the infamous slime scene that readers of the manga will recognize almost immediately.

Despite its flash, the trailer doesn’t give newer fans unfamiliar with the series much context about the story. Luckily, there is a special event panel on the upcoming series available on YouTube where the four lead voice actors (Kisho Taniyama, Tomori Kusunoki, Hiroki Yasumoto, and Yoko Hikasa) answer questions about the series production and generally inform the viewer about the background and context of the series. It is also just entertaining to watch the voice actors talking about their relationship to the series.

What Are the Opening and Ending Songs of Bastard!!?

The panel above also reveals the opening and ending songs. The opening song will be sung by Coldrain, a Japanese rock band in the post-hardcore genre. The ending will be sung by Tielle, who is best known for her work with composer Hiroyuki Sawano, and the opening theme of the anime series Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn RE:0096. According to director Takaharu Ozaki, the opening and ending animations incorporate some of his favorite cover art from the original manga. For him, “the opening and ending are paying tribute to Hagiwara-sensei.”

Who Are the Cast and Confirmed Characters?

The lead cast of Bastard!! includes Kisho Taniyama as Dark Schneider, Tomori Kusunoki as Tia Noto Yoko, Kanae Ito as Lucien Renlen, Hiroki Yasumoto as Gara, and Yoko Hikasa as Arshes Nei.

Additionally, Tomokazu Sugita voices Abigail, Kensho Ono voices Kall-Su, Nao Toyama voices Sheila Tuel Meta-llicana, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka voices Lars, Ari Ozawa voices Sean Ari, Shizuka Ito voices Kai Harn, and Takehito Koyasu voices Di-amon.

What Is the Background of Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy?

The original Japanese manga series was written and illustrated by Kazushi Hagiwara and ran in Weekly Shonen Jump starting in 1988, and Ultra Jump in 2000. Hagiwara drew inspiration from heavy metal music and Dungeons & Dragons, both of which feature prominently through direct and indirect references in the story. Many characters and places in the story, for instance, are named after members of Hagiwara's favorite bands, such as The Kingdom of Metallicana (Metallica), the God of Destruction Anthrasax (Anthrax), and lead character Dark Schneider (possibly named after German heavy metal singer Udo Dirkschneider).

An earlier six-episode OVA adaptation was done by Katsuhito Akiyama and released in the US by Pioneer. This new series hopes to expand upon the OVA and stay more true to the original manga’s storyline thanks to its longer run-time. Produced by Warner Brothers Japan, the new animation comes from the studio Liden Films, known for work on other shonen series such as Tokyo Revengers and Berserk. Bastard!! is being directed by Takaharu Ozaki, known for Goblin Slayer and Girl’s Last Tour. Ozaki works alongside story editor Yosuke Kuroda (Trigun, My Hero Academia) and character designer Sayaka Ono (Code Geass, Valvrave the Liberator).

So What Exactly Is Bastard!! About?

