Despite many superheroes teaming up to save the day against significant threats, they mainly fight alone, individually protecting their city. However, many fans think of one hero out of the bunch who doesn't work well with others and prefers to be alone: Batman. The brooding hero fights in the dark with unwavering dedication and does so alone, right? Wrong! Batman is one of the few heroes to have a whole crime-fighting family.

The Bat-family is a collection of individuals drawn to Bruce Wayne. They form a mostly unrelated family to help keep crime in Gotham at bay. While it may seem rude to rank family members, the Bat-family is a unique case with many members who each have particular strengths — besides, they're not actually related by blood; they're more of a crime-fighting unit that heavily relies on each other. This ranking will be based on each member's value to the group and how iconic they are to it. Harley Quinn, for example, is a newer member, and while an iconic character, she isn't known for her time in the Bat-family.

10 Selina Kyle

Catwoman

Besides the Joker, Catwoman is probably the most well-known Batman villain, appearing in countless movies, TV shows, video games, and comics. In her best-known story, Selina Kyle is an animal activist by day and cat burglar by night, and while her day job is subject to change, she is usually prowling the nights for treasures. Even though she is a villain, the feline antihero has occasionally joined the Bat-family as a companion to Bruce. Recently, her status as Bruce's primary love interest has led to her becoming a mainstay in the family.

While the character is undoubtedly popular, she is also privy to some controversy, from the movie Catwoman, widely known as one of the worst superhero movies ever, and her connection to Batman. Many fans criticize her as a member of the Batman family because of her villainous nature and tendency to betray them. While this trait lands Selina at the bottom of the list, her connection to Bruce is too important for her to be left out.

9 Tim Drake

Robin and Red Robin

Robin is the most recognized sidekick in superhero history, which may leave fans stunned to see a depiction so low on this list, that is until they realize who it is. Tim Drake is the third character to take the title of Robin, later becoming the underutilized and often forgotten Red Robin. Still, the character appears in TV shows such as Batman: The Animated Series and Titans.

Tim Drake drew the short straw, always the forgotten Robin who is rarely present in modern Batman media. Despite his lack of recognition, Tim Drake is still a Robin and has provided some great content, especially from his time on the greatest TV show comic book adaptation. Tim Drake's energetic personality is a breath of fresh air, and the character also impressively deduces Batman's identity, making him an essential member of the Batman family.

8 Lucas Fox

Batwing

Out of all the characters on this list, Lucas Fox is probably the least well-known, only making appearances in Batwoman and the animated film Batman Bad Blood. As his last name suggests, Lucas Fox is the son of Lucius Fox, president and CEO of Wayne Enterprises. With such connections, Lucas Fox is extremely intelligent, but his inspiration from Batman led him to create a high-tech suit and take to the night of Gotham.

While most of these characters were taken in by Batman, Fox demanded recognition from his exploits and high-powered suit, ultimately becoming a member of the Bat-family. Even though he isn't featured too often, Fox is still an underrated character who allows for so many opportunities in the comics because of his intelligence. He is one of the strongest characters in DC and one of the few Batman-adjacent figures who relies fully on tech.

7 Kate Kane

Batwoman

While many characters have taken up the title of Batwoman, none are more recognizable than Kate Kane. In most adaptations, Kane is either the daughter of a prominent Colonel or Bruce's cousin. Because of her military background, Kate is well-versed in combat and technology, giving her all the skills she needs to be Batwoman. Inspired by Batman, she goes solo at first but eventually joins the Bat-family.

While the character hasn't been in any live-action movies, she is the star of an underwhelming DC Arrowverse show and has appeared in a couple of animated films. The stern character shares many similarities with Batman and poses unique dynamics with the rest of the Bat-family. She is also an openly lesbian superhero, battling many injustices and discrimination, which provides a profound impact that the rest of the Bat-family doesn't have.

6 Jason Todd

Robin and Red Hood

Jason Todd was the second Robin Bruce adopted after he tried to steal the tires off the Batmobile. In the 1988 comic storyline "A Death in the Family," there was a poll where fans could call a number and vote on whether to kill off Jason Todd, the current Robin. Much to the shock of fans, DC followed through by delivering one of the most traumatic deaths in franchise history. After Robin died, they resurrected him so he would become Red Hood.

Like Catwoman, Red Hood is often an antagonistic force that challenges the Bat-family. However, this tragic dynamic is exactly what makes him one of the best members. As a former Robin, Jason serves as an interesting POV that includes his anger at Bruce or jealousy of the new Robins, but he is also often redeemed, allowing for different dynamics. His dark storyline in Batman: Under the Red Hood is one of the best in DC, making him an exciting character whether he is part of the Bat-family or opposes them.

5 Damian Wayne

Robin

While a prototype of the character appeared in 1987, Damian Wayne wasn't properly introduced until Grant Morrison's Batman run in 2006. There are many Robins, and while even more were created after Damian, he is still the newest main one in the primary continuity. The character is most prominently used as the main Robin nowadays and will take center stage in James Gunn's new DCU with Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

Even though Damian is a reasonably new character, and his bratty personality can rub people the wrong way, he is already one of the most iconic members of the Bat-family. As one of the only blood-related characters to Batman, Damian truly is part of his extended family, but what makes him stand out is his dynamic with Bruce and the other teammates. Questioning the no-kill rule is a major plotline for Damian, and he develops interesting stories and relationships with the other members, especially Dick Grayson, who he sees as an older brother and mentor.

4 Barbara Gordon

Batgirl and Oracle

The infamously canceled Batgirl movie probably comes to mind first when fans think of Batgirl. While that is notable, her character is one of the most important to Batman and the franchise. Batgirl appears in most animated TV shows and movies, also starring in the notorious Batman and Robin. Barbara Gordon is the daughter of Commissioner Jim Gordon, leading her to envy Batman. Later, she becomes Batgirl and wears Batman down until he finally agrees to include her as an original member of the team.

Created in 1966, Batgirl is one of the oldest characters on this list, meaning she has provided countless amounts of content for the Bat-family. Her spunky personality and ambitious nature make her a fun character who also has excellent dynamics with Batman and her other teammates. However, Barbara isn't just known as Batgirl; her paralysis also creates Oracle, who aids the family behind a computer screen and is one of the most valuable and entertaining members.

3 Dick Grayson

Robin and Nightwing