The Western genre in literature, film, and television is part of the American fabric. Even if they are produced at a far less prolific rate in 2024, Westerns symbolize America as a reflection of the nation's historical foundation and thematic ideas about heroism and justice. In many ways, as critics have invoked in the past, Westerns were the superhero tales of their time, escapist stories belonging to a specific non-contemporary environment that could loosely speak to something pressing in the current world. With the level of popularity Westerns saw in the 1950s, much like the superhero wave of the 21st century, oversaturation was inevitable. Seemingly overnight, Westerns no longer became the stuff of legends and faded away in our culture. The most unfortunate victim of the omnipresence of Westerns was the critically acclaimed NBC series, Bat Masterson, which was cancelled because people had enough of cowboys and outlaws.

'Bat Masterson' Put a New Spin on Western Tropes

Image via NBC

Although one of the most popular series on television, Yellowstone, happens to be an old-school Western soap, anytime audiences receive a Western on the big or small screen, it feels like a treat. Beyond the Taylor Sheridan universe and acclaimed modern shows like the Lonesome Dove miniseries and Deadwood, the genre has been largely dormant. Television saw its boom in viewership during the 1950s, thanks to sitcoms like I Love Lucy and procedurals like Perry Mason. If you were to turn on the TV during the decade, what was most likely to start playing on screen was a good old Western, primarily following a sheriff fending off bandits from a local town. Shows like Rawhide, Gunsmoke, Wagon Train, Cheyenne, The Rifleman, and Bonanza transported idyllic, white-picket-fence '50s Americans to the 19th-century Wild West to experience a sense of venerable escapism.

There was one Western, Bat Masterson, that deployed familiar tropes that hoped to rise to the top of the heap before its untimely cancelation. Airing from 1958 to 1961, the series, based on Masterson's biography by Richard O'Connor, is a fictionalized account of the adventures of marshal, gambler, journalist, and prizefighter Bat Masterson (Gene Barry), a jack-of-all-trades national traveler of mythic proportions. With his pin-striped suit, black string tie, gold vest, and gold-headed cane, Masterson was unlike any character portrayed on television. Bat Masterson was determined to stand out from the myriad of Westerns on television.

Rather than most serialized shows, Masterson jumped from year to year and place to place without any concern for continuity. Where other Western heroes relied too heavily on their courage to the point of being stodgy, the titular character of Bat Masterson had a theatrical flair, always entertaining the masses when he wasn't serving justice. Critics, who consistently praised the show's creative merits, appreciated its relative historical accuracy, compared to most Westerns that embellished the legends. Writer Ned Brown wrote that Masterson was the closest thing to the "motion picture idea of a Western hero."

'Bat Masterson' Was Cancelled Due to Western Oversaturation on Television

Close

On the surface, Bat Masterson should've been a game-changer, but perhaps it was just too ahead of its time. Cancelled by NBC in 1961, the show never appeared in the top 25 of the Nielsen ratings chart. Masterson attempted to subvert genre tropes and ideas, but revisionist Western storytelling wouldn't become widely popular until the likes of Sam Peckinpah and Sergio Leone upended expectations in film. Ultimately, the show, before accumulating any momentum, got lost in the glut of television Westerns. Upon release, there were simply too many cousins of Bat Masterson, but just a decade later, the TV airwaves would be starved for Westerns.

The Western bubble bursting at the end of the 1960s following the genre's peak the decade prior mirrors the oversaturation of comic book movies and shows of today. Often regarded as low-brow popcorn entertainment without intellectual value, critics and theorists have championed Marvel and DC movies as the Westerns of their respective times. When comic book adaptations pivoted to television via streaming on Disney+ and other services, there was a prevailing sense of superhero fatigue and its presence on streamers devalued the cinematic experience.

Based on its never-ending output, Westerns were bound to grow old with audiences, especially when they demanded more grounded, realistic portraits of everyday life amid the social and political upheaval of the 1970s. After a while, any show with sheriffs riding a horse and firing pistols became indistinguishable from each other, even the more original efforts like Bat Masterson. Westerns, like their archaic setting, became a vision of a bygone era.

Bat Masterson is available to stream on Pluto TV in the U.S.

Bat Masterson Release Date October 8, 1958 Cast Gene Barry , Allen Jaffe , Allison Hayes , Ken Drake , Troy Melton , Bill Walker , Frank J. Scannell , George Eldredge Main Genre Western Seasons 3

Stream on Pluto TV