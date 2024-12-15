Bates Motel, a modern prequel to Psycho, is a unique horror show in that it’s first and foremost a family drama. The series allows the tension to exist as a constant undercurrent that only occasionally comes to the surface in the show’s most violent moments. One of the strongest examples of this is the show’s only Christmas episode. Season 4’s "Unfaithful," the first Bates Motel episode written by series star Freddie Highmore, is brilliant because, in many ways, it portrays a typical awkward family Christmas. Of course, everything escalates due to Norman’s violent inclinations and the horror premise. But, this episode recognizably depicts a regular holiday visit to family.

‘Bates Motel’ Season 4 Christmas Episode Sees Norman Home for the Holidays

In "Unfaithful," Norman returns from a stay at a mental health facility to discover how much things have changed. He aims his frustration at things like the lack of a functioning heater and Norma using his bedroom as a sewing room. Despite the dark tone of the series, the situation feels both trivial and real. Many people Norman’s age come home for their Christmas break at college and discover their family and their home have changed while they've been gone. The way everything builds to the ultimate awkward family dinner is perfect.

“Unfaithful” could have worked as a typical Bates Motel episode, but the holiday setting gives it a distinct quality that makes it one of the more memorable episodes. The show uses the wintery, holiday details for deliciously creepy moments, like when Norman suggests that he and his mother will be able to keep warm better if they share a bed. Although the episode has a creepy undercurrent, most of it stays within the bounds of things that could happen during an especially tense family Christmas. Even in the terrifying climax, the episode avoids outright violence. Norman wields an ax threateningly at his new step-father Alex Romero (Nestor Carbonell) but ultimately does something that has probably happened after millions of bad Christmas dinners: he yells, “I hate you!” then storms up to his room. The strange relatability of the Christmas episode makes it more unsettling than using more horrific elements.

The ‘Bates Motel’ Christmas Episode Is All About Changing Relationships

The basic setup of “Unfaithful” could be the situation in any Christmas movie: as Norman joins his family for the holidays, he has to deal with how much has changed in their lives. Everyone avoids acknowledging bigger life events for the sake of making the visit go smoothly. The biggest change is that while Norman was in the mental health facility, his mother Norma Bates (Vera Farmiga) married Alex. When Norman confronts her, she panics and tells him that she had to do it for the insurance. But, this makes him believe Alex is taking advantage of her and he begins forcefully talking about getting his own insurance so Norma and Alex can divorce. The Norman/Norma relationship is the most important in Bates Motel and the Christmas episode brings the tension in that relationship to a head.

Up to this point, Norma’s defining characteristic is the way she always wants to keep Norman close to her and keep other people out– a fact he bitterly reminds her of during their Christmas dinner. Norma is so used to placating Norman and putting the bond between them first that a part of her starts to reconsider her marriage. As she stresses about what she’ll tell Norman, she refers to it as a difficult “choice." Having Norman home pushes Norma to make that choice: with some prodding, she finally tells Norman that she’s not just married to Alex for the insurance; she wants to be with him. This marks a shift in the mother and son's dynamic and stresses to Norman that he is not the only important person in his mother's life.

Norma invites Norman's best friend and former love interest, Emma (Olivia Cooke), and his older brother, Dylan (Max Thieriot) to come Christmas tree shopping with the family. Although Norman says that he’s happy for Emma now that she’s with Dylan, things are awkward between them. Emma’s relationship with Dylan and the fact that they’re moving out of town together is another change that Norman is reluctant to adjust to. This subplot adds to the authentic awkward atmosphere that audiences will relate to, as they run into a former flame while home for the holidays. But it also contributes to Norman's growing madness — like with his mother, Norman is no longer the object of Emma's affection.

The Christmas episode of Bates Motel is such a great horror episode because it’s first and foremost a strong drama. The horror tension comes up subtly and organically from the more mundane family tension. Children visiting home for Christmas in their late teens and early 20s always stirs up questions about how much the family dynamic has changed. Bates Motel takes that experience and makes it fit the twisted, creepy central relationship of the show. The audience knows Norma is moving towards her demise by upsetting Norman, but it plays out in such an emotionally resonant way that the journey to get there is just as unsettling as the bloody destination. Norma finding a healthy relationship and actually improving herself makes the viewer hope that by some Christmas miracle, she can avoid the inevitable.

