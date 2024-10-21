Since her first appearance in Episode 6 of House of the Dragon, Olivia Cooke has deftly crafted an Alicent Hightower that is far more nuanced than the character's origins in the pages of George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood. While her performance has certainly turned heads, Cooke has already established herself as an exceptional actress in a variety of projects, including Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One, and as a scene stealer in Slow Horses, holding her own with the esteemed chameleon Gary Oldman. But it would be in a series that serves as a prequel to the Alfred Hitchcock classic Psycho that gave Cooke her breakout role: Bates Motel.

Olivia Cooke Flirts With Danger in the 'Psycho' Prequel 'Bates Motel'

The A&E series, which ran for 5 seasons starting in March 2013, is a "contemporary prequel" to the film that ruined showering for a generation. It follows Norma Bates (Vera Farmiga) and her son, Norman (Freddie Highmore), picking up on their lives from the point of Norma's husband's death and their subsequent move to White Pine Bay, Oregon, where Norma has purchased the titular roadside motel, for a new life (it's a change in locale from the film's Fairvale, California setting, an artistic choice that marries the gray environment with the dark narrative). As the series progresses, we bear witness to their deep, unhealthy mother-son relationship, one that borders on emotional incest, and how it all plays into Norman's mental illness becoming more and more dangerous.

Cooke plays Emma Decody, a classmate of Norman's, and an important, major character throughout the series. When we first meet Emma, she has cystic fibrosis and, as a result, is forced to bring an oxygen tank with her wherever she goes. From the beginning, Emma develops feelings for Norman, even kissing him as the pair work on a school project together. Through Norman, Emma meets Norma, and the two hit it off, leading to Norma hiring her to work at the motel. Emma has been drawn into the Bates' world, and her deepening relationship with Norman soon puts her at odds with Norma, which, in turn, puts her at odds with Norman as well. Mother knows best, of course.

Olivia Cooke Gives Emma Depth in Her Performance in 'Bates Motel'

Bates Motel is a complex series, and Emma is its most complex character. Smitten by the mysterious Norman but bewildered by the roller coaster that is Norman, who at any time treats her with love, acceptance, rejection, and anger. Even with her own health struggles, she tries to help Norman until there's no more she can give, but she finds the love she deserves in the arms of Norman's half-brother/cousin, Dylan (Max Thieriot). She is the undeniable heart of the series, caring arguably more than she should for the Bates, and it is through her that Dylan breaks free from his cursed family to find normalcy. As Emma, Olivia Cooke is tasked with navigating the character through a wide array of emotions and circumstances that are beyond the norm, and she absolutely nails it.

What's most fascinating about Emma is how her journey through the series parallels and reverses Norman's own. The series begins with two broken people finding one another, Emma physically through her cystic fibrosis, and Norman through his mental health. As the narrative progresses, Norman grows exponentially worse, while Emma gets healthier, bolstered by a lung transplant that Dylan helps facilitate. They are on different paths, but going to the same destination: motherhood.

In the final season, it's revealed that Emma and Dylan start a family together, with Emma, a loving mother to a daughter. Norman, as we know, becomes his mother, a completely separate personality that emerges from Norma's death at his hands. It's a subtle progression that works in the hands of Cooke and Highmore, two young actors who rise to the challenges of their roles, Cooke seamlessly weaving a character into the narrative that isn't in the original film, and Highmore making the character of Norman Bates his own, under the shadow of Anthony Perkins' iconic portrayal. Bates Motel set the bar high, and if Cooke didn't catch your attention, then go back and see where House of the Dragon's Alicent Hightower entered the House of Bates and lived to tell the tale.

