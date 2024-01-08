The Big Picture Bates Motel successfully put its own twist on the iconic shower scene from Psycho, using viewers' familiarity with the original film to create a sense of dread and surprise.

The show made changes to Marion Crane's fate, deviating from the original film and adding twists to her character, ultimately leading to a different outcome.

The shower scene in Bates Motel was both shocking and tragic, reaching a different level of horror and creating one of the show's best moments.

In the world of horror, and cinema in general, there are few scenes more iconic than the shower sequence in Psycho. A dark horse when director Alfred Hitchcock was attempting to make the film, the scene is now considered one of the greatest in horror history. Many films since have either referenced or tried to replicate the chilling and shocking success of Marion Crane's (Janet Leigh) ill-fated shower, most of which have failed. However, a 2017 episode of the Psycho-based series, Bates Motel, not only succeeded in recreating the iconic moment but gave us one of the show's best horror sequences.

Bates Motel tells the backstory of Psycho's famous killer, Norman Bates, played here both chillingly and tragically by Freddie Highmore. The series chronicles his strange relationship with his mother Norma, brought to life (and in the final season, death) by scream queen Vera Farmiga. While the show relies heavily on the lure of Hitchcock's classic, it makes it clear from the first episode that the series follows its own canon with modern updates seen throughout. However, it was inevitable that the show would have to tackle the famous shower scene, no matter what Norman Bates universe the series existed in. The moment finally came in the series' fifth and final season. Unlike the infamous 1998 Psycho remake, Bates Motel did not attempt a shot-for-shot remake of the sequence. Instead, it used the viewer's knowledge of Psycho to create a two-episode sense of dread paid off by a twist filled with surprise and tragedy to create a truly memorable horror TV moment.

'Bates Motel' Used Viewers' Familiarity With 'Psycho' to Create Fear

The penultimate season of Bates Motel checked many of the inevitable plot points that had been brewing since the first season. As established in one of Psycho's most memorable final twists, viewers knew Norma's life would be cut short by an unhinged Norman. Thus, the final two episodes of Season 4 kill off Farmiga's Norma and set up the manipulative version of her that lives in Norman's mind. Norman is left in charge of the motel and the show officially enters its Psycho timeline. The only inescapable storyline left seemed to be Norman's murder of Marion Crane and his full-fledged descent into his "Mother" alter ego.

As Bates entered its fifth and final season, Marion arrives in White Pine Bay through a multi-episode arc. Played by Rihanna, Marion's story played out similarly to that of her Hitchcock counterpart. She, too, loves Sam Loomis (Austin Nichols) and steals thousands of dollars from her job. Instead of stealing it to marry Sam like in Psycho, Marion takes it because her boss belittles her after she asks for a pay raise and promotion. While this initially seems like a small change, it is just one of the many twists on Marion's fate; twists that would prove important to creating a new kind of horror for Bates' audiences.

'Bates Motel' Changed Marion Craine's Fate From 'Psycho'

Close

Marion arrives at the motel in hopes of surprising Sam, who is a White Pine Bay resident. She meets Norman and their quiet bonding on a rainy night plays out much like the original film, leaving viewers with a sickening dread, certain that Marion will meet her demise before the night is over. She goes to her room, and calls Sam, asking him to come meet her at the motel. She hears another woman's voice and becomes suspicious of Sam's devotion to her. Confused and angry, Marion decides to take a shower.

Audiences are once again treated to references to Psycho, as Norman watches Marion undress and get into the shower through a peephole. Familiar dread begins to build as the episode replicates shots from the film. But, just as Marion's fate seems sealed, she turns off the shower and steps out. Frustrated with how her call to Sam went, she obtains his address from Norman, who further rouses her anger when he informs her that Sam is married. As Marion pays Sam a visit to discover Norman is right (and smashes up his car for a bit of vengeance), Mother Norma appears to Norman and scolds him for his lusting over Marion. The spared Marion returns to the motel and Norman helps her figure out how to escape punishment from the law and further mistreatment from Sam. Marion drives away from the motel unscathed, leaving viewers confused, and perhaps disappointed. However, no one is more angry than Mother Norma. However, she and viewers would not have to wait long for a shocking, horrific twist.

How 'Bates Motel' Made the Shower Scene Scary

Image Via A&E

After Marion Crane drives away and Norman is left with only Mother, it seems that Bates Motel has built up two episodes (not to mention five seasons) worth of dread only to trick viewers. But soon, a car arrives at the motel. Mother thinks it's Marion coming back. Instead, Norman finds it's Sam, who has come to try and make up with Marion. Realizing that Marion is not around, Sam decides to shower, and once again, the tension builds. Norma tells Norman that Sam is a bad man, trying to convince Norman to harm the new guest.

Norman is reluctant, having spent most of the episode trying to resist Norma's temptations. The image of his mother tries a new tactic: She levels with Norman. She reminds Norman of how powerless he felt when his abusive father would hurt his mother and reveals that Norman used "Mother" to escape the horrors. She urges him to give in and accept her as a part of him. This fresh new dread mounts as Norman crosses the threshold into Room 1 and to his inevitable destiny.

Norman does not dress as Mother, as he does in the film, symbolizing that he no longer needs to hide behind her as a disguise. He pulls back the curtain and begins his bloody assault on Sam Loomis. Instead of the traditional Psycho theme, "Crying" by Roy Orbison fills the scene, building to its climax just as Sam falls dead, taking the shower curtain with him, just as Marion had in the original film. The kill is far more graphic than it was in Psycho, but more so than that, it reaches a different level of tragedy. Once the deed is done, Norman looks upon the deceased Sam. With one final twist on Psycho lore, Norman utters, "Oh, Mother. What have I done?" With that, he becomes the monster he was always destined to be, but one that viewers hoped he could somehow avoid.

This would not be the last twist on Norman's story the show would achieve in its final season. Still, by making Psycho's iconic shower scene its own, Bates Motel managed to not only pull off the biggest surprise of the show's run but also create one of its best horror moments. It balanced the expected, dread, shock, and tragedy, and pulled off an exciting, unexpected yet familiar piece of horror that many had not been able to accomplish since Psycho was first released in theaters. While many other films have attempted to create sequences of pure horror like the original, Bates Motel is one of the few to succeed in creating a sequence that might have impressed the master of suspense, Alfred Hitchcock, himself.

Bates Motel is available to stream in the US on Amazon Prime.

Watch on Amazon Prime