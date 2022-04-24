It's sometimes thought that classic horror films — and the source material that inspired them — are off-limits and should never be touched again. And in some cases, it's an argument that holds water. It's no secret that the literary success of Stephen King's Pet Sematary (and Mary Lambert's film adaptation) led to the derivative Pet Sematary Two, or that John Carpenter's classic (and enormously profitable) Halloween lead to the franchise-low Halloween: Resurrection. But once in a while, there comes a piece of genre film or television that proves that classic films aren't as sacred and untouchable as they're often regarded. Bates Motel is a prime example of this idea, taking classic source material and turning it into something just as good, if not better, than the very media that inspired it.

When the prequel series to Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho was announced, it certainly didn't seem like a good idea. After all, Hitchcock's classic has long been considered one of the seminal horror films of the 20th century. Wouldn't it be impossible to top, or even replicate, what he and Robert Bloch (who wrote the novel) had already created? And what story would it be able to tell that justified its existence?

The series does feature some of the characters and settings we've come to eerily fall in love with over the past sixty years. After all, the story of the socially awkward Norman Bates, his tyrannical mother, Norma, and the infamous motel they run together has become such a familiar and influential piece of the horror genre that it'd be hard to resist playing in the rich sandbox that Bloch and Hitchcock created. But where Bates Motel really succeeds — and shines — at making a case for its existence is the way it uses Psycho to inspire and inform rather than imitate. The result is a series that improves upon its film predecessor in its dedication to making Norman (Freddie Highmore) and Norma (Vera Farmiga) fully realized three-dimensional characters.

At its heart, the series focuses on their codependent mother-son relationship to tell a deeply personal and heartfelt story of family, love, and mental illness. Norma wasn't a large presence in either the Psycho novel or film, though she's front and center in Bates Motel. It's here where it makes sense to take the prequel route. By taking place years before the events of Psycho, we're afforded the opportunity to witness her relationship with Norman before her ultimate demise. Right away we see Norma's fears of being a single mom and outsider in their new town, of being unable to provide for Norman, as well as concern for his burgeoning dark tendencies. She knows that she needs to get him the psychological help that he needs which is in direct competition with her fear that doing so will result in her son being taken away from her, once again leaving her on her own. Norma's complexity (and Farmiga's incredible and heart-wrenching performance) brings the character to vivid life to make her much more layered than her counterpart in the novel and film adaptation. She's a woman with deep flaws, regrets, and anxieties that play a huge part in developing the series' emotional throughline that just isn't present in Psycho.

The same can be said for Norman's role in the series. Rather than beginning as the psychopath we know from Psycho, we're given direct insight into teenage Norman's thoughts as he begins to struggle with what we later realize is dissociative identity disorder. He has frequent blackouts when he's in a heightened emotional state or something triggers one of his past traumas, waking to find that there are chunks of time that he cannot account for. Norma tries to assuage his fears (and her own), but Norman knows there's something deeply wrong with him, particularly when he wakes to find his father dead at his feet or his teacher murdered right after he leaves her house.

His arc of unsuccessfully struggling to self-manage and fight his deteriorating mental state is both powerful and upsetting, especially since we know that he's destined to become the killer we know in Psycho. As Norman (and the audience) realizes, his mental illness is not something that he alone can treat any more than Norma can cure with her love. It's this insight and character depth that isn't present in Psycho that does wonders to breathe new life into the character of Norman while also staying true to his arc in the film. Here, Bates Motel manages to do the impossible — infusing new emotion and character beats into a classic story while honoring what came before.

Both Norman and Norma are characters packed with contradictions. They want independence from each other, yet they can't seem to separate; they desperately want to fit into their new town, but they often avoid social situations and push their neighbors away. They want to have healthy and familial relationships with Norman's half-brother, Dylan (Max Thieriot), and Norma's brother, Caleb (Kenny Johnson), yet their traumas and fear of allowing outsiders to penetrate their bubble of safety prevent them from doing so. Their complexity is what makes them stand out from previous interpretations of the characters, and it's something that Bates Motel uses to great effect.

While a Psycho prequel series doesn't sound like the greatest idea on paper, Bates Motel manages to not only match Psycho's depth, characters, and psychological horror but also surpass it. Rather than using the film's story and thrills as a cheap imitation, the series instead uses Psycho's characters and basic plot elements as a framework to dive deep into the psyches and emotions of Norman and Norma. The result is a heart-wrenching tale of love and family where the plot stakes are heightened and the horror elements ring true because we're made to care about the show's core relationship between mother and son. In taking the time to grow and develop its characters across 5 seasons, the series eschews the notion that classic source material should be left alone. It can even be improved. And unlike "Mother," that's an idea that's not mad at all.

