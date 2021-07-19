Warner Bros. is currently gearing up to cast their Batgirl movie, and a number of talented actresses are reportedly testing for the role. While the studio has had a Batgirl adaptation in development for a few years now, the film is now a major priority as they look to a more connected future of their DC slate.

Per Deadline, some of the actresses who are expected to test for the role of Batgirl include Isabela Merced (Transformers: The Last Knight), Zoey Deutch (Set It Up), and Leslie Grace (In the Heights), while Deadline also mentions that Unpregnant star Haley Lu Richardson’s name also came up in the mix but the outlet says she may have already bowed out of the testing process.

Clearly Warner Bros. isn’t just going for one type of actress to fill the role of Batgirl, and the diversity of this very short shortlist is encouraging.

When WB first got Batgirl going, Joss Whedon was attached to write and direct, but after a year on the project he bowed out saying he couldn’t come up with a good enough idea. Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson subsequently came on board, and recently it was announced that Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will direct the movie.

Batgirl is the first major DC movie that is being planned to debut exclusively on HBO Max, skipping theaters altogether, but that doesn’t mean the actress who plays Batgirl won’t show up elsewhere. The upcoming The Flash movie is introducing the idea of the multiverse to the DCEU, with Ezra Miller’s Flash from the Snyder-verse of films appearing alongside Michael Keaton’s Batman and Ben Affleck’s Batman. Indeed, Warner Bros. has confirmed that the upcoming Robert Pattinson-fronted The Batman takes place on a different version of Earth than the one we saw in Justice League and those films, so the opportunity is there for plenty of crossover to occur once The Flash kicks the multiverse’s door down.

There’s no guarantee the final Batgirl actress will be one of the names mentioned above, as happens with these kinds of “testing” stories, but it’s exciting to know that the casting process is underway, and all four of these women are proven talents who would be welcome additions to the DCEU.

