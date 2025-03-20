DC’s canceled Batgirl movie which was led by Leslie Grace as the titular Afro-Latin vigilante is among the shelved movies that fans really wanted to see. Commissioned during a different era and regime of Warner Bros. the movie was in the line of first projects that took the hit when David Zaslav and his management took over. Co-directed by talented duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the movie seemed an action-packed story with a diverse cast and some legacy characters, which excited the audience the most. A new clip has surfaced online and has once again captured fans’ interest.

In the footage, we can see Batgirl going toe to toe with a bunch of goons, almost giving Netflix’s Daredevil alleyway fight vibes, as we see the fan-favorite vigilante getting thrown into walls, delivering some punches among other things. Certainly, fans would have loved to see this story on the big screen.

Leslie Grace Kicked Ass During the ‘Batgirl’ Shoot

“I truly had one of [the best] experiences with Batgirl,” Grace told Collider in a previous interview. She doubled down on the villain Firefly played by Brendan Fraser and all the action she got to do for the film, which was brutally axed by WBD for tax purposes. She said, “In terms of the experience of shooting, we were all so excited for people to see a lot of the action, a lot of the practical shots we did with fire. Our movie was full of practical fire, which was really hard to shoot. Brendan [Fraser], our villain, our Firefly, he was just so outstanding.”

While it seems impossible to get the Batgirl movie released someday as DC has taken a whole new direction under James Gunn and Peter Safran, who have announced a complete reboot of the universe with their God and Monsters chapter and a new set of cast for the iconic character, Grace still keep her good memories close, “So I would've loved people to see those moments, but you know what? You have the experience, and you keep on rolling, and I feel so blessed, all in all, that I have those memories and hopefully maybe in some future, some clips will arise and people will get to enjoy a little bit of it.”

Now that a clip has surfaced online, fans can tell it was a BIG miss on the studios’ part to shelve the film. Stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.

Batgirl Director Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah Writers Christina Hodson Cast Leslie Grace

Michael Keaton

Brendan Fraser

J. K. Simmons

Source: @TVGroovy