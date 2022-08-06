Batgirl has been a hot topic of conversation this week ever since news dropped that Warner Bros. Discovery had decided to shelve the $90 million film instead of putting it on HBO Max or releasing it in theaters. The decision left many fans shocked and the film's cast and crew reeling. And with each passing day, it seems more surprising details are emerging about what the film would have been. One of the latest tidbits to come out is that the film would have featured a nod to Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman, according to a recent episode of The Ringer's podcast The Town with Matthew Belloni.

In the episode, Puck News founding partner Belloni and The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit discuss Warner Bros. Discovery's decision to cancel the film. During their discussion, they reveal some of the details that have come out of test screenings for Batgirl, including an Easter egg involving Pfeiffer's iconic turn as Catwoman. Pfeiffer, of course, played Selina Kyle/Catwoman in 1992's Batman Returns, which starred Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman. According to reports from the Batgirl test screenings, the now-scrapped film would have included a moment that featured her Catwoman mask. "They do show Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman mask, which I think is something that fans may…" Belloni said. "A nice Easter egg, yeah," Kit interjected. "Yeah, a nice little Easter egg," Belloni said.

Belloni was quick to clarify that Pfeiffer was not going appear in the film, just the mask. Still, if Batgirl had been released, the mask Easter egg would have been a nice little nod for fans, especially since Pfeiffer's Catwoman is often considered one of the best on-screen portrayals of the character. And it would have paired well with the appearance of Keaton, who was set to reprise his role as Batman in the film. Earlier this year, Pfeiffer, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, revealed she would consider reprising the of role of Catwoman, but it would "depend on the context." Right now, she's busy with superhero duties over at Marvel, playing Janet Van Dyne aka the original Wasp in 2018's Ant-Man and The Wasp and the upcoming Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Batgirl was directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilalli Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), the duo who recently worked on the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel. The movie starred Leslie Grace (In the Heights) as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, J.K. Simmons (Spider-Man: No Way Home) returning as Commissioner Gordon, Brendan Fraser (Doom Patrol) as the villain Firefly, and Ivory Aquino as Batgirl's close friend Alysia Yeoh.

The cancellation of Batgirl comes amid a strategy shift at Warner Bros. Discovery under new CEO David Zaslav. In an investors call Thursday, Zaslav said the company is looking to create a 10-year plan for DC, with the focus being on "quality." He compared the plan to what Disney has done with its Marvel Cinematic Universe under Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

Next up for DC is Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 21. Watch the official trailer below: