Warner Bros. Discovery's tax write off controversies continue, as the directors of the canceled yet completed Batgirl have further criticized WBD's decision to shelve another completed project, Coyote vs. Acme. Filmmaking duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah showed their support for director Dave Green's unique Looney Tunes film during an exclusive interview with Screen Rant. The below statement from El Arbi and Fallah criticizes WBD's verdict on Coyote vs. Acme, saying decisions like these are now "an extra thing to worry about in Hollywood":

"Well, yeah, it's an extra thing to worry about in Hollywood, and that's sad. I think that we all are artists. We are friends with Dave Green; he's our boy. We hope that he will be able to do a movie in the future. I think that movies must be seen by the audience, and the audience must judge them."

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah further went on to imply that Batgirl likely won't be seeing the light of day. That said, the following comment also inspires hope that Coyote vs. Acme may have a chance at returning despite the ongoing controversies:

"Whether Coyote Vs. Acme will be able to escape the same fate as Batgirl remains to be seen, and, at least at this stage, there is still some hope that audiences may get a chance to view it."

Warner Bros. Discovery Has Set a Concerning Precedent By Canceling Films Like 'Batgirl' and 'Coyote vs. Acme'

Support from working reputable filmmakers like Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah continues the industry pushing back against WBD's controversial decisions to cancel completed projects for tax write off purposes. In addition to El Arbi and Fallah, the creatives behind Coyote vs. Acme and the animation community as a whole have been frequently advocating for the film's release. Not only did one of the film's stars, Will Forte, sing the many praises of the "looney" legal comedy, but animation titans like Phil Lord and Chris Miller have expressed their abundant love for the film after having a chance to see it.

Sadly, it seems like these calls for concern are not being heard by CEO David Zaslav and WBD's executive branch. Zaslav still maintains that Batgirl's cancelation was "necessary", and the company still continues to can ongoing projects to this day. That's the case even if the executive team hasn't seen the project they're canceling, with is reportedly what happened with Coyote vs. Acme. The worst part is that the once unprecedented move of shelving a completed project with Batgirl has now become a more standard practice, as other companies like Disney have now removed and borderline erased projects like Willow all purely for tax write off purposes.

While we sadly will likely never see Batgirl, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have not let that slow down their careers. Their latest feature film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, will race into theaters on June 7th, 2024.

