The Big Picture McFarlane Toys' latest figure has combined Batgirl and The Joker in a Jokerized version.

The figure, part of McFarlane's successful line of Batman-related figures, comes with various accessories and is based on the New 52 version of Batgirl.

The Jokerized Batgirl figure will be released on January 7, 2024, as a Target exclusive, and can be pre-ordered now.

DC may have had a rocky year on the big screen, but the one area they’ve blown past their competition in was their wide array of action figures. This is thanks to McFarlane Toys, who has had the comic book license since 2020. Now their latest figure combines Batgirl and The Joker, which is no laughing matter. The new seven-inch Jokerized Batgirl comes with the DC hero outfitted in a green and purple color scheme worn by the Clown Prince of Crime. However, it does retain the gold belt and inner cape associated with Batgirl. The Gold Label figure comes with a handful of accessories including a green Batarang, a purple grapnel gun, a figure stand, a Batgirl trading card complete with card stand, and four Jokerized playing cards. Given the trading card design, this particular Batgirl seems to be based on The New 52 version of the character by Gail Simone. Like that comic run, Batgirl on her card is seen in her classic black and gold suit.

While Barabra Gordon a.k.a Batgirl has been around since the 60s, the character's darkest moment was depicted in Alan Moore’s The Killing Joke in 1988. In that very adult graphic novel, Barabra was shot and paralyzed by The Joker who was attempting to kill her father, Commissioner Jim Gordon. If that wasn’t horrific enough, Joker took pictures of the entire event which he later forced Gordon to look at. It’s one of the most disturbing moments, not just in Batman’s history, but in comic book history. While that specific story was of the Elseworld variety, that tragic element in Barbara’s life carried over to the main DC Universe.

For almost 25 years, the character was out of the Batgirl costume until The New 52 reboot restored her as the character thanks to experimental surgery. However, that hasn’t stopped other mediums from continuing the “Oracle“ mantle that she took on in the comics after she was paralyzed. Shows like Titans and games like the Batman: Arkham franchise have all seen a version Barbara post-Killing Joke. Batgirl was also supposed to get her very own film starring In The Heights’ Leslie Grace, but the movie was cancelled in late 2022 and reduced to tax write-off by the bosses at Warner Bros.

McFarlane Toys Has Had Great Success With Its Line of Batman-Related Figures

Image by Annamaria Ward

McFarlane’s big moneymaker has been their Batman line of figures. Whether it be from the comics, films, or games, it seems like they're announcing a new version of the Bat-Family every week. This includes his villains too. We’ve recently received figures for Mr. Freeze, Riddler, and Scarecrow, but of course, Batman’s number one villain will always be The Joker. Along with his own endless line of figures, McFarlane has also started a recent trend of seeing the extended Bat-Family and Rogues Gallery painted in Joker’s iconic color scheme. This was most famously done with their Dark Knight Trilogy line. However, this Jokerized version of Batgirl might be the eeriest given the characters’ shared history.

McFarlane’s Gold Label Jokerized Batgirl will be released on January 7, 2024 for $24.99 USD. The figure will be a Target exclusive and can be pre-ordered on their website now. You can also preview the figure below. The character of Batgirl can be seen in Batman: The Animated Series, Batman: Brave and the Bold, Batman: Hush, The Lego Batman Movie, and Batman: The Killing Joke. All of these and more Batman stories are currently streaming on Max.

Close

Buy Here