Actress Leslie Grace recently released behind-the-scenes footage from the now canceled HBO feature film, Batgirl. The footage was a welcome sight for many as we got to see Grace throwing punches and making the most of her time on set for a film many had anticipated. The actress has now shared the song which was used as the backdrop to that footage while also explaining the connection between the song and the now shelved film in a post on social media.

Despite pumping considerable resources into the film, the entire industry was taken aback in August when Warner Bros. decided to shelve the Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi-directed film well into its term. The decision was taken due to tax purposes and new Warner CEO David Zaslav explained the decision as the studio not wanting to put out a movie unless “we believe in it.” The company’s CFO, Gunnar Wiedenfels felt reactions to the cancellation were “blown out of proportion” by the media. While the studio’s top brass might not exactly understand the reaction, fans and fellow cast members including Michael Keaton and Brendan Fraser have come forward to voice their disappointment at the decision.

Grace who played the titular hero revealed that her song, "Bad Girls Get Lonely Too" was written over Zoom “3 months into the pandemic” in 2020 with Lauren LaRue. The actress revealed also it had become her “new theme song.” Grace also revealed that she did not enjoy her art alone but shared her unreleased song with members of the Batgirl’s cast and crew while they worked. “I recorded a rough vocal remotely and over time revisited the demo because we all felt there was something special about it,” the actress said. “Fast forward – while shooting [Batgirl], I listened to it often as it was a habit of mine to share unreleased music with some of the cast and crew as we traveled – especially on long night shoots during delirium hour.”

Image via Leslie Grace

The actress would go on to explain in her post that the more she listened to the song, the more it sounded like "Bat Girls Get Lonely Too" while stating that in light of recent events the song now holds new meaning. “Over the last couple weeks, the song obviously took a whole other meaning,” she said. “As if it were written with all of the recent events in mind! so I had to share!”

While DC is now looking to pitch its tent firmly with films such as Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, Ezra Miller'sThe Flash, Zachary Levi’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The president of DC Films, Walter Hamada was reportedly close to leaving his role ultimately deciding against it till the release of Johnson’s Black Adam.

