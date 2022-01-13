Batgirl is getting some new cast mates. Today, The Hollywood Reporter announced that three new actors have been added to the HBO Max film’s lineup. Joining the already star studded cast will be Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai, and while we don’t know anything more about who the three will be portraying, or even any plot details surrounding the film, the new recruits will be joining the rest of the top billed cast in the U.K. where cameras are already rolling on the film.

Front comes to the film with a long list of credits from the British comedy and drama worlds. In 2010, the actress received a BAFTA TV Award for Best Female Comedy Performance for the British comedy series The Thick of It. Meanwhile, Johnson has held supporting roles in a slew of action films including Hellboy, Ex Machina, Kingsman: The Secret Service, The Bourne Ultimatum and more, as well as a role in the upcoming Morbius. With his action based background, it makes sense for the actor to bring his skills to the new DC film, and it sounds like Johnson will have an even larger supporting role than we’ve seen in the past.

Kai has nabbed appearances in a few shows including Killing Eve, and held a storyline for a brief time on popular English soap Emmerdale, which follows the lives of the people living in the titular town. It will be great to see Kai take on a larger role in Batgirl.

Three time Latin Grammy Award winner Leslie Grace will be starring as the teenager turned superhero Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl. Seen most recently in Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of In the Heights, this will mark the actress's superhero debut. She will star alongside J.K. Simmons, who is stepping back into the role of Commissioner Gordon, whom the actor portrayed in Justice League. 1989 and 1992 Batman star Michael Keaton will once again be portraying the caped crusader, while Brendan Fraser is bringing the evil as a to-be-announced villain in the HBO Max film.

Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson penned the script for Batgirl, with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directing and Kristin Burr (Cruella, Christopher Robbins) set to produce. While there still are a lot of question marks hanging over this retelling of Batgirl, including a release date, we here at Collider will keep you posted with information as it comes in.

