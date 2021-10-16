DC has unveiled the first piece of concept art from Batgirl, the upcoming movie adaptation that’ll star Leslie Grace as the titular hero. The concept art features Batgirl in her classic costume, looking down to Gotham City from the top of a gargoyle. Barbara Gordon’s red hair, one of her identifying traits, is also seen going out of the bat cowl, which teases a comic-book-inspired look for the HBO Max film.

Batgirl is directed by Adil-El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, from a script by Christina Hodson, who has previously written Birds of Prey and the upcoming The Flash. While there’s no information about the movie’s plot, J.K. Simmons is in negotiations to return as Commissioner James Gordon, a part he played in both versions of Justice League. Simmons' casting discussions might indicate Batgirl is somehow connected to the Snyderverse and Ben Affleck’s version of Batman. The Dark Knight will come back to theaters on March 4, 2022, with Matt Reeves’ The Batman, in which Robert Pattinson will take on the cowl and cape.

Batgirl will be the first live-action DC project to come exclusively to HBO Max, as WarnerMedia tests the waters to release more new DC films focusing on lesser-known characters on the platform. Batgirl doesn’t have a release date yet, but the movie should be available in 2022.

Batgirl’s concept art was revealed as part of DC FanDome, the event that already showed us Michael Keaton as the Batman in The Flash movie and confirmed more cast members for the Batman: Unburied podcast. As the event is still not over, you can expect more Bat-news going live on Collider in the next couple of hours.

Image via Warner Bros.

