Leslie Grace has officially posted the first look at the superhero suit she will be wearing as Barbara Gordon for HBO Max's Batgirl. The exciting image arrives as principal photography continues in Scotland for a late 2022 release on the streaming service.

In the Instagram post, Grace unveils a purple and yellow superhero suit alongside a very inspiring and plain-awesome quote from "Batgirl: Year One". The costume itself is identical to the one featured in the 2014 comic series run on the character from the New 52 DC Comics reboot, from the sleek cowl to the majestic yellow cape. It's a design used in her early days as a crime fighter, an attribute the film will be picking up from it seems. Moreover, it is totally possible that this will not be the final costume she'll wear in the film, but it is still fun to see the filmmakers not being afraid of pulling directly from the source material.

Image via DC Comics

RELATED: ‘Batgirl’: HBO Max Movie Adds Three New Stars in Undisclosed Roles

Although plot details remain scarce for the project, Michael Keaton is expected to make an appearance as Batman, potentially as a mentor to Grace's Barbara Gordon. He first returns to the role later this year in The Flash in a supporting capacity opposite Ezra Miller, making it clear that the DCEU will keep Keaton as its main Caped Crusader. Multiverse shenanigans aside, it will be fun to watch Grace star as the fan-favorite Batgirl alongside a recognizable face. That said, this is Barbara's time to shine, and it is exciting to see the film will start from the beginning with the beloved character.

Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah helm the film from a script by Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson. In addition to Keaton, the supporting cast includes Brendan Fraser as the antagonist Firefly and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Meanwhile, Jacob Scipio​​​​​​, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai join the film in undisclosed roles.

The film is set to be released on HBO Max sometime in late 2022. Check out the first look at Batgirl's costume below:

The 'Batgirl' Set Adorably Celebrates Brendan Fraser's Birthday It was a very happy birthday for Fraser on the first day on set for 'Batgirl.'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email