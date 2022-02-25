While DC's 2022 film slate is full of heavy hitters like The Batman and Black Adam, one of the most compelling upcoming projects is the new Batgirl film starring Leslie Grace. There are many reasons to be excited about this film, notably it being the first time the character has been in a live-action movie since 1997s Batman & Robin, but arguably the most thrilling reason is seeing Michael Keaton return to the role of Batman. While we have seen many unofficial behind-the-scenes photos of Keaton's stunt double in the Batsuit, Keaton himself has finally arrived on set, and has shared a new mysterious look at his upcoming appearance in the film.

The image, which Keaton shared on his Instagram, is simply of the actor's shadowy silhouette in the infamous Batsuit against a concrete street. Again, it is pretty basic, but like the original Batman 89 poster, there is no caption or title needed. Keaton’s Cape Crusader is back, and this epic shot is here to tell the world about it.

Not much is known about the plot of Batgirl so far, other than that the famous sidekick is in her early career and Batman will be serving as her mentor, just like he has done many times in the past. Also, the main antagonist of the film will be Firefly, played by Doom Patrol’s Brendan Fraser. Other members of the cast include J.K. Simmons returning as Commissioner James Gordon and Ivory Aquino as Barbara's best friend Alysia Yeoh. Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai are also in the film in unknown roles.

The last time we saw Keaton’s Batman was thirty years ago in 1992, in the highly underrated dark Christmas classic Batman Returns. Since then, we have had many fine actors take on the role of The Dark Knight, but many fans have always had a soft spot for Keaton’s uniquely mysterious version of the character. That is why it still feels surreal that we will be seeing him return to the silver screen.

Batgirl has been filming since late November and has been slowly teasing what to expect from the film, including Grace’s official Batsuit, which is heavily inspired by her New 52 comic redesign. Other unofficial set photos have also seen a younger looking Gordon and Keaton’s stunt double interacting, which is presumably going to be some kind of flashback sequence in the film.

While there are still a lot of questions surrounding Keaton's return, his reintroduction into the DC Universe is shaping up to be something really special. Batgirl is being directed by Bad Boys for Life’s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and was written by Birds of Prey’s Christina Hodson. The film is set to premiere exclusively on HBO Max sometime in 2022.

Check out Keaton's post below:

