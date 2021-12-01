DC fans have gotten another peek at what to expect from 2022's Batgirl. The film's composer Natalie Holt recently shared an image from the set of the movie, which is currently filming.

The image appears to be a Gotham City Police Department uniform. In the post, Holt wrote, "Work trip to Gotham city! #batgirl." Films that Holt has previously composed music for include Kindred (directed by Joe Marcantonio), Herself (directed by Phyllida Lloyd), and Infidel (directed by Cyrus Nowrasteh). Holt has already worked in the superhero genre before, however, when she composed music for Marvel Studios' Loki series (starring Tom Hiddleston) for Disney+.

Batgirl will star Leslie Grace (In the Heights) as Batgirl/Barbara Gordon. She will be joined by J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Jim Gordon. Simmons reprises his role from the 2017 theatrical cut of Justice League, as well as Zack Snyder's 2021 cut of the film. Brendan Fraser will play the Batman villain Firefly. Fraser also currently stars as Cliff Steele in DC's Doom Patrol for HBO Max.

The film will be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. The duo previously directed 2020's Bad Boys for Life (starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence), 2018's Gangsta (starring Matteo Simoni), and 2015's Black (starring Martha Canga Antonio and Aboubakr Bensaihi). The film's script was written by Christina Hodson, who previously wrote the 2020 DCEU film Birds of Prey (starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn) as well as the script for 2022's The Flash, starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, along with both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as their versions of Batman. Kristin Burr will be a producer for the Batgirl film.

"With Batgirl, we hope to take the audience on a fun ride and see a different side of Gotham," Burr previously said about the film. "Christina's script is crackling with spirit. Adil and Bilall have an excited and joyous energy which is infectious, making them the perfect filmmakers for this Batproject." Batgirl will be the first DC film created for HBO Max as a way of testing out lesser-known characters, though other projects revolving around Jurnee Smollett's Black Canary and the character of Val Zod are already in the works with writers attached.

Although no official release date has been given, Batgirl is expected to be released on HBO Max in 2022. In the meantime, fans can listen to Holt's previous superhero work in Loki, which is available on Disney+. Check out Holt's tweet from the Batgirl set below:

