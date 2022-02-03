More begind the scene photos are appearing as the production of Batgirl continues in Scotland. A Twitter user recently shared a photo of J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon from the Glasgow film set, as well as some of taxis decked out with Gotham City labels.

Simmons recently commented on his reprisal of the role of Commissioner Gordon back in November, stating that his character will have more significance to the film's plot this time. He previously portrayed the character in the DC films Justice League and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, where he was only a featured face.

Previous news of the film involved a behind-the-scenes peek from another Twitter account that posted an unofficial video of Grace in the Batgirl costume threatening a criminal, but that was it for any major information involving the project. No plot for the film has been released.

Batgirl, not to be confused with Batwoman, was first introduced in a 1961 issue of the Batman comic book series from DC Comics. Originally the alias of Bette Kane, she would go on to be the heroic disguise of the better-known Barbara Gordon, the teenage daughter of Commissioner Gordon. Many comic book writers and artists have put their own spin on the character over the years, most notably the infamous Alan Moore graphic novel Batman: The Killing Joke that leaves her paraplegic, but throughout her many iterations, she watches over Gotham City and often allies herself with Batman, Robin, and other various masked vigilantes to fight crime and keep the city safe.

Along with Simmons, Batgirl is expected to feature Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, Brendan Fraser as Firefly, Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman, and Ivory Aquino as Alysia Yeoh. Other cast members include Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Ethan Kai, and Corey Johnson, all cast in currently undisclosed roles. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will direct the film from a script by Christina Hodson, known for her work on Birds of Prey.

Batgirl is expected to premiere on HBO Max sometime this year. Check out the photos below:

