It was a very happy birthday for Fraser on the first day on set for 'Batgirl.'

Co-director of the upcoming HBO Max Batgirl film Adil El Arbi posted a new set image and video to celebrate Brendan Fraser’s birthday. The post adorably commemorates both Fraser’s birthday and their first day on set for the film. El Arbi and co-director Bilall Fallah posed with Fraser on set, as well as organizing a surprise cake for the actor’s 53rd birthday. The video shows a shocked Fraser reacting to the entire crew singing “Happy Birthday” for him.

Fans were delighted to hear Fraser would be playing the villain in the new Batgirl, set to premiere in 2022 on HBO Max. While not confirmed, it was reported that he will most likely be playing the supervillain Firefly, a man who loves setting things on fire, as his name suggests. Fraser is certainly familiar with the DC Universe, as he currently plays Robotman/Cliff Steele on Doom Patrol. El Arbi had previously shared a picture of Barbra Gordon’s desk just three days ago to confirm the start of filming. His latest post of Fraser shows a joyous set that is sure to produce an exciting end product.

El Arbi and Fallah, who recently directed Bad Boys for Life, will direct the film with a script from Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey). Hodson also wrote the upcoming Flash film starring Ezra Miller. Natalie Holt, who wrote the score for Marvel’s Loki, will write the score. Leslie Grace, the actor-singer who starred as Nina in In the Heights earlier this year, will take up the Batgirl mantle. Also in the film is JK Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, reprising his role from both versions of Justice League.

There is no official release date for Batgirl yet, but it is expected to premiere on HBO Max sometime in 2022, with no theatrical release. Not much is known about the plot, so for now we’ll have to be satisfied with El Arbi’s adorable Instagram posts. You can check out the post below:

