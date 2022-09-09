The decision by Warner Bros. Discovery to shelve the upcoming film Batgirl sent shockwaves throughout Hollywood, but the company's chief financial officer, Gunnar Wiedenfels, is now claiming that the demise of the film was “blown out of proportion" by the media.

The cancellation of Batgirl came following a flurry of changes at Warner Bros. Discovery and its subsidiaries, including HBO Max, which saw numerous titles disappear from the platform. While the decision to ax the $90 million film - which had already completed filming - was reportedly made due to poor test screenings and financial troubles, Wiedenfels said at a recent Bank of America conference that the scrapping of the movie was simply a causalty of the entertainment business.

“I don’t think it is unusual, we are a creative industry and one of the elements of creativity is that there is judgment and views on what the potential of what a certain piece of IP might be," Wiedenfels said of the Batgirl film. He also disagreed with the notion that the cancellation of Batgirl had damaged the company's reputation within the industry. “Media likes to talk about media, I guess," he said, adding, “We have healthy relationships with talent, and we are offering one of the best platforms for anyone in the creative space.”

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'Batgirl's Ivory Aquino Pleads With Warner Bros. Discovery to Restore the Cancelled Movie

While controversy has been generated over Batgirl - and other recent decisions by the conglomerate - Wiedenfels reiterated that a new strategy and leadership would allow new stories to be helmed. “The first priority has been to get the team in place, and I think [Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav] has now established an almost complete strong management team,” Wiedenfels said. "We will continue to make significant investments. We’ll make them differently, with a different financial rigor and a different focus on full utilization across all platforms, et cetera, but this is the lifeblood of the company."

Wiedenfels also said that, in terms of future projects, DC Comics properties stood out as a shining star. “As you know David is still looking for someone to lead [DC] specifically...there is a lot in flight, but clearly if you look at it from a risk and reward perspective, leveraging some of those existing brands improves your return profile," he said, adding, “I think the opportunity is enormous, I view this as a Boeing 747 flying on one engine."

Despite Wiedenfels' words, the scrapping of Batgirl appeared to leave a profound mark not only on the media, but with the creative team of the film as well. Actress Leslie Grace, who had been tapped to portray the titular heroine, talked on social media about how much the role meant to her, and Batgirl co-directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said in a statement that they were "saddened and shocked by the news." The pair added that they had not learned of the film's shelving until the day prior to the news going public. Ivory Aquino, who would have played the DC Extended Universe's first transgender character, also took to social media to plead for the film's release.

While Batgirl may have been sent to the sidelines, there at least some people have seen it, with Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly holding screenings of the semi-finished film for cast and crew on their closed lot in what reporters were calling "funeral screenings." While clearly only done to give some consolation to the film's creators, the move has seemed to give some fans a shred of hope that the film may once again take flight one day.