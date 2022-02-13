After nearly 30 years since his last appearance, Michael Keaton's Batman has finally arrived in the latest set photos for HBO Max's Batgirl. The veteran vigilante is rumored to serve as a mentor to Leslie Grace's titular role as Barbara Gordon.

The set photos arrived on Twitter, revealing Keaton's Batman in full costume standing heroically all by himself in the middle of the street. A typical night for the Caped Crusader. And to no shock to anyone, Keaton still looks fantastic in the black and yellow suit after all these years. Despite advancements in superhero filmmaking technology, the classic rubber suit still stands the test of time. However, let's hope that his movement in the suit is significantly improved after coming off a bit stiff in the Tim Burton films.

Although plot details remain scarce for the project, Keaton will be making an appearance as Batman to potentially mentor Grace's young vigilante. He is expected to fill out a supporting role in the film, but it's unclear if he will have substantial screen time. Batgirl will be in her early years as a superhero, evident in the official photo released, so it would not be shocking if the film relies on her own personal journey before heavily involving Batman. That said, having Keaton don the suit in any capacity is an exciting prospect.

Meanwhile, Keaton first returns to the mantle later this year in The Flash in a supporting capacity opposite Ezra Miller, making it clear that the DCEU will keep Keaton as its main Dark Knight. And while it seems DC/WB is intent on keeping Keaton as the second fiddle in the new films, expect the cinematic universe to embrace him with open arms post-The Flash. Multiverse shenanigans aside, it will be fun to watch Batgirl return to the big screen alongside a recognizable face.

Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah helm the film from a script by Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson. In addition to Keaton, the supporting cast includes Brendan Fraser as the antagonist Firefly, J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, and Ivory Aquino as Barbara's best friend, Alysia Yeoh. Meanwhile, Jacob Scipio​​​​​​, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai join the film in undisclosed roles.

Batgirl will arrive on HBO Max later this year. Check out Keaton's Batman in the images below:

