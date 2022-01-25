A new video from the set of HBO Max’s Batgirl starring Leslie Grace has cropped up, showing the titular heroine dangling a criminal from a window. The interrogation technique is a classic Batman move, and while little is known about the upcoming film plot, it looks like Batgirl will stick to the classics.

Coming from the Batgirl Film News Twitter account, the new behind-the-scenes look shows Batgirl in full costume threatening to throw a criminal from a window. Shot from quite a distance, the unofficial video also allows us to take a look at the dozens of people involved with filming, including a crew member responsible for throwing snow over Batgirl and the criminals' heads, which means the movie will probably be set in the middle of Gotham City’s winter.

Batgirl is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, from a script by Christina Hodson, who has previously written Birds of Prey and the upcoming The Flash. While there’s no official information about the movie’s storyline, J.K. Simmons is expected to return as Commissioner James Gordon, a part he played in both versions of Justice League. Michael Keaton is also part of the film's cast, possibly returning to a role that he hasn't played since 1992.

Since Batgirl started shooting last November, we’ve been getting bits and pieces of information about the film. So far, Brendan Fraser is confirmed to play Batman’s classic villain Firefly, and is reportedly set as the movie’s main antagonist. Ivory Aquino was also recently cast as Alysia Yeoh, a transgender bartender, aspiring chef, and best friend to the titular superhero. Batgirl's cast also includes Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai in undisclosed roles, which means we still have much to learn about the project.

Batgirl will be the first big-budget DC movie to go straight to HBO Max. There are also two TV shows set in Matt Reeves’ The Batman universe coming to the streaming platform. The first will focus on Gotham City Police Department, while the second exploring Colin Farrell’s incarnation of The Penguin. Since we don’t know yet in which timeline Batgirl exists, there’s no telling if the movie will somehow connect to the upcoming shows.

Batgirl has not received a release date. Check out the new set video below:

