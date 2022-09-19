It’s been a rough time for fans and the cast and crew of the shelved DCEU film, Batgirl. Since the already completed feature was unceremoniously canceled in August, fans and cast members including Brendan Fraser and Michael Keaton have stepped forward to voice their upset about the feature never making it onto HBO Max. And while we may never see the finished product on our screens, that’s not going to stop those behind production from sharing little tidbits of what could have been.

Taking to her Twitter account over the weekend, Batgirl star Ivory Aquino shared a high action look at one of the scenes that will never see the light of day. Tagging both her co-star Leslie Grace, who played the titular superhero, and one of Grace’s stunt doubles, Emely Cartagena, Aquino’s clip saw one of the women (presumably Cartagena) decked out in the Batgirl costume. Soaring through the air via a backflip, the hero is seen crashing a holiday party by way of a brightly lit Christmas tree. First displayed with the full pulley system and cameras in place, the shot’s followed up in a post-production view that audiences would have seen in the final product.

Aquino’s latest share comes just weeks after the actress released a letter that she had penned to those at the top of the Warner Bros. Discovery ladder, specifically CEO David Zaslav (who recently made his own statement surrounding the canned feature), begging them to reconsider pulling the film. Revealing that she had been in a state of “grief” following the film’s cancelation, Aquino asked that the studio allow the film to be seen.

Not only would the release of Batgirl have been a huge step in the right direction for superhero films with a female lead, but it promised to put marginalized voices on display. For Aquino, this meant playing the DCEU’s first transgender character, Alysia Yeoh, a bartender, young chef on the rise, and the best friend to Grace’s Barbara Gordon aka Batgirl. A strong voice in the trans community, it would’ve been absolutely incredible to catch the actress in this role. In a world where visibility and representation matters, it makes the cancelation of Batgirl that much more of a hard pill to swallow.

While it doesn’t seem like we’ll ever get to see the final product of Batgirl, we can only hope that Aquino and the rest of her cast mates continue to share behind-the-scenes looks of what would have made for an excellent feature. You can check out Aquino’s post below.