Today, at AT&T's investor presentation, Warner Bros. gave a glimpse at its slate of DC Comics projects arriving over the next few years. A lot of what's on there is already known—The Batman, Black Adam, Aquaman 2, etc etc—but there are two notable titles worth shouting out. First, the long-in-the-works Batgirl movie is finally hard-confirmed. Second, that rumored Zatanna project made a magical appearance on the board.

The journey to bringing Batgirl to life has been one of deep peaks and valleys. Joss Whedon was at one point attached to the project, but quite literally could not come up with a good idea and stepped away. Christina Hodson, the writer on both Bumblebee and Birds of Prey, has been attached to the script since 2018, and there's no reason to believe it's not Hodson's movie going into production. Collider spoke to the writer back in December of 2018, when she noted her excitement over finally getting to the casting process for these tasty comic book roles.

"[Batgirl is] cool. With all of these characters – the ones that I’m creating and that are original, like Charlie, and the ones I’m getting to inherit and play with – they’re independent, intelligent, capable, interesting and nuanced, and nuanced really is the main thing. They’re not one thing or another. They are flawed, complex, beautiful, wonderful, weird, and fully rounded and fully fleshed out characters. We’ve got so many great actresses out there, that are ready to play these roles, that it’s fun to be writing roles for them."

Zatanna was barely mentioned in a July 2020 report as a possible HBO Max project, so there's no real word yet on a writer/director combo, but it does appear to be a TV series. Created in 1964 by writer Gardner Fox and artist Murphy Anderson, Zatanna is a stage musician by, wielder of actual magic by night. Frequently portrayed as a member of Justice League Dark—who just happen to also be getting an HBO Max series, courtesy of JJ Abrams—the character made her live-action debut on Smallville in 2008.

Check out Warner Bros.' DC slate below. Next up is Zack Snyder's Justice League, which debuts on HBO Max on March 18.

