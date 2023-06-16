There are many actors who have taken on the mantle of the Batman in cinema. Each has brought their own approach to the character from Robert Pattinson’s brooding and moody presence in 2022's The Batman to Christian Bale’s more suave playboy in disguise in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy. None has been quite like the other as all have tried to leave their mark on the man and the myth. However, even after all these actors have tried to crack the character, none have been quite as good as the Pennsylvania kid who previously was most known for his work in comedy. In watching Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman, it soon becomes clear that Michael Keaton is still the best to don the cape even all these decades later. With his capturing of not just the hero but the man behind the mask, he silenced all the many doubters and became the one performer who immediately comes to mind when discussing The Caped Crusader. With him reprising the role in the otherwise poor time travel story that is The Flash, there is no better time to watch the superior film that preceded it and see for yourself just how joyous a cinematic experience like this can be when there is real care put into bringing it to life.

From the outstanding opening credits with the all-timer of a score by Danny Elfman to the almost nightmarish world of Gotham that Burton takes us into plus the dueling performances of Keaton and Jack Nicholson, there are just so many rich details to take in. Where many modern superhero movies feel like they're driven by a committee seeking to cash in on empty cameos and nostalgia, it is this film that kicked off the genre as we know it that remains one of its very best because of the vision behind it all. It is also unabashedly goofy, both in terms of the silly yet sinister schemes of its villainous Joker (Nicholson) and the darker humor that is running underneath it all. The cheesiness of the film is fundamental to the experience as we see Batman trying to protect a city on the brink of collapse with complete sincerity. It can almost be a bit jarring to see it now with movies feeling like they need to make self-aware jokes that wink to the audience, but it completely works here. There are plenty of gags, but they all function within the world that has been created. Even when there are moments where you can see holes in the effects, they are smoothed over by the dedicated work put into everything else.

RELATED: This Is Michael Keaton’s Best Moment in the Tim Burton Batman Movies

‘Batman’ Is as Much Tim Burton’s Film as It Is Keaton’s

Where most current superhero films heavily rely on CGI, often to their detriment when workers are given mountains of work without the necessary time to do it well, there is something beautiful in seeing all these real sets and creations that have a real weight to them. While the timing of when Batman was made can often mean some of the effects it does use don't always hold up, that is a small price to pay for just getting to see all of what was actually constructed. Do yourself a favor and go look up the miniatures that were made just to get some sense of the artistry on display in every facet of the city. Not only are they completely convincing, but they remain darkly beautiful to look at. It all feels real, yes, but there is something more to it as well. Though not the most unrestrained of Burton’s films, it still feels like we are getting a glimpse into a world that is not just a recreation of our own, but something with its own texture that feels like it had been dreamt up rather than rendered.

There is a degree of it that is cartoonish and absurd that doesn’t conflict with its darker notes. Rather, it enhances them as the grim moments of laughter can all easily be followed up with a sense that things are spiraling out of control. While the Oscars are not always the best barometer by which to measure the achievements of a film, the work of countless craftspeople getting recognized with the Academy Award for Best Art Direction could not have been more deserved. Though it remains a superhero film through and through without shying away from the particulars of the story, Batman feels more like Burton's magnificent Beetlejuice than anything else. It doesn’t feel like we are watching a film where the director’s name attached feels incidental and possibly irrelevant. You can see Burton’s fingerprints and those of his collaborators on every frame. What now feels like a rarity in an industry where IP is often valued above craft was absolutely fundamental to every facet of the experience.

Jack Nicholson Kills It as the Joker

Image Via Warner Bros.

Of course, one would be remiss not to discuss just how wonderful Nicholson is in the role. Though he is known for a whole host of great performances in everything from The Shining to The Departed where he really goes for it, there is still something uniquely chaotic about his embodiment of the Clown Prince of Crime. No scene ever feels like it is an excess even as he is doing the absolute most because of just how entertaining and unsettling he is to watch. The longer he wreaks havoc on the city, the more it feels like everything is beginning to crash into his orbit. It even reaches a point where many have felt that he overshadows Keaton. However, while Nicholson is absolutely the one taking more bonkers swings, that is very much by design. Keaton, with his subtle humor and the various metaphorical masks he puts on even when not wearing the literal one, actually gives an understated performance that shines due to the distance he creates. Only when he begins to look at his past does this begin to crack and shatter, making it a film that is more subtly rich in a thematic sense just as it is a visually beautiful one. While there have been many subsequent films about Batman to come out since, including another from Burton himself, this one will always remain one of the very best.

Rating: A-