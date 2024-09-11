2024 has been a huge year for Batman fans. Not only is The Caped Crusader celebrating his 85th anniversary, but the Tim Burton classic, Batman, turned 35 years old this past summer. The Michael Keaton film was honored with new merchandise, including nostalgic Funko Pops. Now, with Batman Day right around the corner, Batman is coming back to theaters for the occasion.

Batman will be coming to Cinemark Theaters on Saturday, September 21, 2024. This comes about a month after AMC Theaters debuted their stylish new bat signal popcorn bucket for the same batty festivities. Batman Day has been a huge yearly celebration for the last decade that has not only been a great way to look back on the character’s extensive history. It’s become a fun excuse to put Batman’s rich cinematic outings back on the big screen, especially for younger generations who might be experiencing the 1989 adventure for the first time.

‘Batman’ Coined The Word Franchise

Close

Keaton’s Dark Knight is downright iconic. The nuanced way the actor chose to play the hero defined a generation and Jack Nicholson's Joker remains his perfect foil. Burton’s morbid style was also the perfect match for the Batman universe. However, the reason why Batman is still so prevalent in our pop culture conversation is because of how it was marketed. The first of its kind, Warner Brothers treated Batman like a sequel to an already successful franchise. “Bat-Mania” as it was labeled, was full of action figures, t-shirts, and fast food campaigns to ensure it was a mega blockbuster hit.

While Superman, Jaws, and Star Wars pre-existed before this film, Batman was the first franchise right out of the gates. It’s the reason the modern superhero genre exists, and you couldn’t have other successful genre franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe without it. Its legacy is, of course, helped by the fact that it’s a great film with an abundance of moody atmosphere, but in Hollywood money talks. For Batman, that money just so happens to sing right out of the Batcave. While there have been better films featuring the character since, few can truly match the charm and raw magic of Burton’s first time in Gotham City.

Where’s ‘Batman’ Streaming?

Batman is currently streaming, along with most of the extended DC Universe, on Max. However, if you want to see Keaton’s Dark Knight on the big screen, you can get your tickets to Batman Day on Cinemark’s website. You can also read Collider’s review of the film here and view the trailer below.

Batman (1989) The Dark Knight of Gotham City begins his war on crime with his first major enemy being Jack Napier, a criminal who becomes the clownishly homicidal Joker. Release Date June 23, 1989 Director Tim Burton Cast Michael Keaton , Jack Nicholson , Kim Basinger , Robert Wuhl , Pat Hingle , Billy Dee Williams Runtime 126 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Bob Kane , Sam Hamm , Warren Skaaren Studio Warner Bros. Tagline Have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight? Expand

Watch on Max