Tim Burton's Batman celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, and fans can now finally find out what happened in between the events of that movie and its sequel, Batman Returns. The novel Batman: Resurrection by John Jackson Miller just hit the shelves, picking up directly after the events of Batman, as Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton) attempts to help Gotham pick up the pieces of the chaos wrought by the Joker (Jack Nicholson). But even though the Clown Prince of Crime is seemingly deceased, he haunts Bruce's memories — and a new foe causes Batman to question his sanity. I recently read Batman: Resurrection, and it contains more than a few answers to what happened to certain characters.

'Batman: Resurrection' Introduces Two New Villains

The biggest plot point that Batman: Resurrection tackles is the fate of Vicki Vale (Kim Basinger). It seemed that Bruce and Vicki were on the path to connecting with each other when Batman ended, but Resurrection reveals she went back to the war-torn country of Corto Maltese and threw herself into her work. Vicki does eventually return to Gotham City, where it's revealed that she tried to pursue a relationship with Bruce, but his activities as Batman increased and pushed the two apart. Vicki's fellow reporter Alexander Knox (Robert Wuhl) also appears, as does the corrupt Max Schreck (Christopher Walken), who's aiming to capitalize on the Joker's attack on Gotham. Even Selina Kyle, the once and future Catwoman, makes a brief cameo during the opening of the book.

As for the Joker's return, it's revealed that Batman is actually facing a new foe in the form of Basil Karlo, better known as the shape-shifter Clayface. Karlo gained the ability to shapeshift as a deadly side effect of the Smylex chemicals the Joker laced through various pharmaceuticals (in Karlo's case, it was the makeup he used as a struggling stage actor). Another malevolent force that Batman has to contend with is Hugo Strange, who grew obsessed with the Dark Knight in the comics — even discovering that Batman and Bruce Wayne were one and the same! Miller is able to utilize both foes in a story that pushes Batman to his mental limits, while feeling perfectly at home with Tim Burton's aesthetic.

The 'Batman '89' Comic Also Continues the Story of Tim Burton's Batman Movies

Batman: Resurrection isn't the first story to tackle the world of Tim Burton's Batman movies. That honor goes to Batman '89, which picks up immediately after the events of Batman Returns and has screenwriter Sam Hamm, who penned both Burton Batman films, writing the script with Joe Quiones on art. Quiones had originally pitched the idea to DC Comics following the success of the Batman '66 miniseries he worked on, but it was turned down. In 2021, the project was resurrected and follows Burton's original plans for a third Batman film, including a version of Two-Face inspired by Billy Dee Williams and a Robin inspired by Marlon Wayans. Its sequel, Batman '89: Echoes, features Harley Quinn and the Scarecrow as antagonists. Similar to Miller's approach, Hamm and Quiones put a Burton-esque spin on various Batman characters, resulting in tales that feel like they could be movie installments of their own.

John Jackson Miller Is Working on a Sequel to 'Batman: Resurrection'

In traditional superhero movie format, Batman: Resurrection ends with a tease for a future Batman foe: a mysterious figure has been leaving a series of puzzles to Bruce Wayne, leading his butler Alfred to say, “Whoever this is seems to like riddles.” Miller revealed on social media that he is working on a sequel to Resurrection, titled Batman: Revolution — and that the main foe will be none other than the Riddler. While details remain scarce, it's probably safe to say that Miller will continue to try and hew to Burton's aesthetic and provide a Riddler that's a total 180 from Jim Carrey's hyperactive performance in Batman Forever. Michael Keaton may have donned the Batsuit in The Flash, but Batman: Resurrection and Batman '89 are the best continuations of his time as the Dark Knight. Hopefully, Batman: Revolution will continue to follow in those footsteps.

Batman (1989) The Dark Knight of Gotham City begins his war on crime with his first major enemy being Jack Napier, a criminal who becomes the clownishly homicidal Joker. Release Date June 23, 1989 Director Tim Burton Cast Michael Keaton , Jack Nicholson , Kim Basinger , Billy Dee Williams , Robert Wuhl , Pat Hingle , Michael Gough Runtime 126 Minutes

