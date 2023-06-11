In 1988, the Writers Guild of America spent 153 days on strike. Also in 1988, making a Batman movie was a risk, let alone one overseen by Tim Burton and starring Michael Keaton. Studios hemmed, hawed, and balked at the idea of a moody Caped Crusader, preferring the camptastic television series from the 1960s starring Adam West. Although Beetlejuice was a resounding box office success the same year Batman eventually went into production, Burton was years removed from household name status. Keaton, meanwhile, was still an up-and-coming actor with just a handful of lead roles under his belt. All these factors spelled disaster, right?

Warner Bros. decided to take the plunge and their massive risk paid off with a truly groundbreaking blockbuster, the effects of which are still felt today with his inclusion in The Flash. However, the timing of the Writer's Guild strike meant that original Batman screenwriter Sam Hamm finished his script just days before the strike began. That might have been fine, except Burton brought in additional writers to adjust the script during filming. Cue: things getting messy.

How Did the 1988 WGA Strike Affect 'Batman’?

In his autobiography Burton On Burton, the director reflects that, “We started out with a script that everyone liked, although we recognized it needed a little work. Everyone thought the script was great, but they still thought it needed a total rewrite."

With the WGA strike in effect, Sam Hamm refused to cross the picket line and work with Burton on any rewrites (as he should). The main contributors to Burton's new script were Warren Skaaren, a screenwriter and script doctor who co-wrote Beetlejuice and assisted on Top Gun, as well as Jonathan Gems and Charles McKeown. Gems was a playwright and screenwriter and McKeown was a writer and actor with collaborative connections with the Monty Python's Flying Circus group. Both were British and therefore basically the only writers available at the time.

Changes to Hamm's script included the Joker (Jack Nicholson) murdering Bruce’s Wayne's parents, Alfred Pennyworth's (Michael Gough) decision to reveal Bruce's double life by bringing Vicki Vale (Kim Basinger) to the Batcave, and Vicki devolving into an inconsistently characterized damsel in distress. All remain divisive choices to this day. By the time Batman hit theaters in 1989, what remained of Hamm's work "received a story by credit."

Some of the Vicki-specific rewrites may have been due to unforeseen circumstances; Blade Runner's Sean Young was initially cast as the investigative reporter until she sustained an injury. Basinger assumed the role, but cameras had already been rolling for a month. Postponing the shoot to write new scenes at a relaxed pace wasn't possible; every day would just mean money down the drain. With a flurry of script changes happening on-set, Burton and his crew must have felt a nightmare of uncertainty. The worst alteration, however, originated from a producer's overactive imagination. Burton's nightmare of uncertainty was far from over: one might say, it was just beginning.

Holy Expensive Prop, Batman!

Jon Peters is an executive film producer and former hairdresser with a notoriously heinous reputation. A New York Times profile on Peters and fellow producer Peter Guber from 1989 called Peters "the loose cannon on deck who manages to alienate most everyone Guber has charmed. In his wake come whispered stories of a hair-trigger temper, tantrums, fisticuffs." In the same piece, Barbra Streisand's former agent described working with Peters as "like trying to withstand a hurricane." Peters produced one of Hollywood's most obnoxious box office bombs; Neil Gaiman called Peters' spec script adaptation of Gaiman's Sandman series "the worst script that I’ve ever read by anybody"; and Christopher Nolan banned Peters from the Man of Steel set. Peters also paid over $3M to a former assistant he sexually assaulted.

When it comes to Burton's Batman, Peters' biggest involvement was spending $100K on an unapproved set piece. Yes, unapproved — Peters didn't ask Burton's permission, leaving the director with a 38-foot model of a cathedral tower when the production was reportedly already running over its $35M budget. By commissioning the prop, Peters essentially rewrote the film's ending without consulting the director. It could have been a $100K blunder; as it stands, it was more than $100K worth of stress.

Skaaren, who was in the United States working on Days of Thunder as an uncredited writer, hopped on a plane to London's Pinewood Studios to figure out the 38-foot problem in person. Over "a week of intensive work just before Christmas," Skaaren frantically rewrote the original concept where Batman spirals into a murderous rage after the Joker kills Vicki Vale. Instead, the Joker kidnaps Vale, and they do that odd dance up to the cathedral's roof. A fight ensues, ending in the Joker falling to his death and Vale escaping unharmed (but not reappearing in the sequel).

With such a hefty price tag, Burton had no choice except to use the prop for the finale even though he found doing so nonsensical. "Here was Jack Nicholson and Kim Basinger walking up this cathedral," he said, "and halfway up Jack turns around and says, ‘Why am I walking up all these stairs? Where am I going?’ And I had to tell him I didn’t know."

Tim Burton’s ‘Batman’ Launched an Ongoing Franchise

Tim Burton's Batman was an outrageous box-office success. Released in the summer of 1989, the gritty gothic noir made over $250M worldwide without adjusting for inflation. The first genuine blockbuster starring the Caped Crusader (but not the first feature-length Batman film: that honor went to 1966's Batman) launched a franchise with three direct sequels and three separate reboots. 2023's The Flash marks Michael Keaton's return to the cape and cowl for the first time in thirty years. In the same vein as many of Hollywood's biggest success stories, Burton's Batman was a hot mess that morphed into the little engine that could. That being said, Batman is the exception, not the rule. We'll never know how much better the film could have been had the studios met the demands of the Writers Guild, and not every production makes it through the Hollywood machine, even in the best of times.