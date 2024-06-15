The Big Picture Celebrate Batman's 35th anniversary with new Funko Pop figures from Tim Burton's iconic 1989 film.

Relive the memorable moments of Batman and The Joker in the gothic classic that defined a generation.

Pre-order the entire 1989 Funko collection now on Entertainment Earth's website for an August 2024 release.

The character of Batman is in the middle of celebrating his 85th anniversary. However, 2024 is an epic double anniversary as Tim Burton’s Batman from 1989 is also turning 35 this month. The gothic classic has been honored with so many action figures and collectible releases over the decades. Especially with Michael Keaton’s Batman returning to the big screen last year in The Flash. Now, Funko has just unveiled a massive new Pop collection based on Burton’s first version of Gotham City.

The three normal figures in this set are Batman Bloody, Vicky Vale and The Joker With Teeth. These three characters are based on how they appear in the iconic cathedral finale from the film. The Joker and Batman are both battle damaged, with the Clown Prince of Crime hilariously wearing his glasses. There are also a handful of Deluxe figures which feature Batman in Batmobile, Batman Soaring (available in keychain form as well), and The Joker on the Beach. The latter of which is from the villain’s famous beauty product commercial which informed the masses of Gotham that he poisoned them. However, the crown jewel of this collection is the Funko Pop Moment of Batman in the Batcave.

This set has Keaton’s Dark Knight in front of the Batcomputer, which has The Joker on the monitors from the previously mentioned deadly ad. It’s very reminiscent of a promotional image of Keaton in front of the Batcomputer. The final piece of this nostalgic series is an Entertainment Earth exclusive shadow Hikari deco-style Batman Pop. This isn’t the first time Funko has immortalized Keaton’s Batman in vinyl plastic, as they did a similar collection for the DC hero’s 80th anniversary. That being said, the level of detail and love found in this set is enough to pique any comic fan’s interest.

'Batman' Remains Memorable 35 Years Later

There are few films as beloved as Burton’s Batman. From its unique art deco gothic design to its mature yet campy take on the universe to the iconic performances, this 35-year-old film is still considered the best big screen Batman adventure by many moviegoers. The showdown between Keaton’s Caped Crusader and Jack Nicholson's Joker in particular is full of memorable moments. Batman 89 is arguably one of the most quotable films in history. Lines like “You wanna get nuts”, “You ever dance with the devil in the pale moonlight”, and “I’m Batman” are ingrained in our pop culture vocabulary. It's also bolstered by an amazing soundtrack from Danny Elfman that perfectly encapsulates the feeling of being Batman. In the modern landscape full of superhero films with a ton of Batman-centric stories, the original 1989 outing remains a thrilling descent into mystery with scenes that defined the next three decades of cinema.

Batman can currently be streamed on Max alongside most of the extended DCU. You can pre-order the entire 89 Funko collection on Entertainment Earth’s website. The figures are set to be released in August 2024. Check them out above.

Batman (1989) The Dark Knight of Gotham City begins his war on crime with his first major enemy being Jack Napier, a criminal who becomes the clownishly homicidal Joker. Release Date June 23, 1989 Director Tim Burton Cast Michael Keaton , Jack Nicholson , Kim Basinger , Robert Wuhl , Pat Hingle , Billy Dee Williams Runtime 126 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Bob Kane , Sam Hamm , Warren Skaaren Tagline Have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight? Expand

