The Flash has finally raced into theaters. There have been many reasons to get excited about this multiverse epic, but there’s none bigger than the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman. The famous version of The Dark Knight plays a major role in the film and if you need a refreshing bat-crash course on Keaton’s previous Batman adventures, Amazon has saved the day. The Batman 4K collection is now on sale for 44% off. That makes this collection $49.99 versus its original $90 price tag.

This four film collection, originally released in 2019 to coincide with the character’s 80th anniversary, includes all the live-action Batman theatrical adventures from the late 80s and 90s. This includes Tim Burton’s Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, and Batman & Robin. This was the first time any of the original Batman films were on 4K. The cool thing about this, compared to other 4K collections, each film gets its own Blu-ray case. For physical media collectors that's a dream few studios make come true. On top of that, this package comes with all the special features from the previous Blu-ray and DVD releases. There also may be another Flash reason to buy this collection, but we’re not going to spoil it here.

Michael Keaton’s Batman is One of a Kind

While Keaton only appeared in Batman and its sequel Batman Returns, he defined the character for a certain generation. Was he oftentimes overshadowed by his villains, yes, but he brought such a shy, awkward, and kooky energy to the role that made his lovable Batman instantly unique. Even when compared to the Batmen of today, Keaton stands out in a crowd. Whether it was his chilling voice or line delivery, no one played the character like Keaton. He wouldn’t reprise the role for Batman Forever given that Warner Brothers at the time wanted to move away from the very dark nature of Returns in favor of toy sales, but that was finally rectified in The Flash.

How Does Michael Keaton’s Batman Return in The Flash?

The Flash is loosely based on the iconic Flashpoint storyline that saw The Scarlet Speedster go back in time to save his mother. For the film, that reckless decision caused Barry to get stuck in an alternate version of 2013. A timeline where there are no meta-humans, Barry never got his powers, and Keaton’s Batman replaced Ben Affleck’s version of the character. A reluctant Keaton has to team up with two different versions of Flash and Supergirl to restore the timeline. Even though Keaton’s now in his 70s, the actor hasn’t lost a step as Batman. He looks amazing in the suit, his Batman action has never been better, and his more jaded Bruce fits in well with his established goofy charm. Especially when he says some of his iconic lines, Keaton’s performance really shines bright.

The Flash is in theaters now with Keaton suiting up as Batman for the first time in over 30 years. Before you see his grand return to the cape and cowl, you can purchase the Batman 4K Collection on Amazon now. The Flash's trailer can also be seen down below.