2024 marks the 85th anniversary of Batman. The character created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger has appeared in an endless number of comics, cartoons, movies and video games in that historic timeframe. However, one of the most popular forms of merch for The Caped Crusader has been action figures. If you've been a huge DC fan over the last half decade, you more than likely have a few McFarlane Toys figures in your collection. The toy company has shown a lot of Batman love this year and, with Batman Day right around the corner, that's not stopping anytime soon. McFarlane has just unveiled their latest batch of Batman comic book figures.

There are four new Batman figures for us to fill our Batcave trophy room with. A part of the DC Multiverse line, this includes Batman Beyond from Neo Gothic, Batman from Batman: Noel, Silver Age Batman with Ace the Bat-Hound and Batman (Gold Label) with Bat-Glider from the iconic elseworld storyline Kingdom Come. The latter of which will be an Amazon exclusive. This army of Batmen joins McFarlane’s ongoing celebration of the Bat-Multiverse.

They have already featured movies like Batman Forever, Batman & Robin and Batman Begins alongside shows like Batman: The Animated Series and Batman Beyond. Also, even though McFarlane has been a leader in quality in both the six and seven inch scale figure markets over the years, their recent additions like articulated and cloth capes have made them even better. That's all the while staying in their affordable $20 to $30 price range. You can see those camera-worthy features on most of the figures in this new set.

The Future of The Caped Crusader on the Big Screen

Outside the comic page, Batman has had one of the richest careers of any superhero on the big screen. The character is still flying high off 2022’s The Batman from director Matt Reeves. That crime noir inspired universe is set to continue with the HBO limited series The Penguin this week, which takes place a week after The Riddler flooded Gotham City and the death of crime boss Carmine Falcone. This will also lead into The Batman Part II. While fans still don't know who the main villain of the sequel will be, both Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight and Colin Farrell’s Penguin are set to return.

The film is set for release on October 2, 2026. However, that's not the only film centered around Gotham releasing. Joker: Folie á Deux, the sequel to the $1 billion film starring Joaquin Phoenix, is released in less than a month on October 5. That film picks up with this realistic take on the Clown Prince of Crime incarcerated in Arkham where he meets this gritty world’s version of Harley Quinn, played by Lady Gaga. Then, further down the Bat-Pole, James Gunn will be introducing his version of Batman in the continuity, starting with Creature Commandos and Superman (2025) in The Brave and the Bold. That film will focus on a seasoned crime fighter who’s training his son Damien Wayne to become the next Robin.

When’s Batman Day 2024?

Batman Day officially swings into action on Saturday, September 21. This will include popular Batman adventures returning to the big screen like the Tim Burton 1989 film, Mask of the Phantasm and Batman Forever. Before your next Bat-Marathon, you can pre-order your new set of McFarlane Toys Batman figures at retailers like Entertainment Earth and Amazon on Friday, September 20.

