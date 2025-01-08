Batman & Robin is usually regarded as a bottom of the barrel comic book film. Its production was compared to a glorified big-screen toy commercial after all. Even though that negative take hasn't changed much in the last 25 plus years, at least the toys surrounding the film are finally cool. Case in point, McFarlane Toys' recent Batman & Robin wave in their popular DC Multiverse line. Last year they added George Clooney’s colorful Batmobile to it, but that's about to be frozen in a block of ice as McFarlane has just debuted their new Batman & Robin Mr. Freeze figure. The Gold Label DC Multiverse black light figure, based on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s iteration of the classic Batman villain, stands at seven-inches tall.

This special lighting effect emulates how the actor’s suit, powered by diamonds, glowed an icy blue when the character was in darkness. The deluxe figure will also come with a signature McFarlane character card, a freeze ray with ice effects and a black light base with two battery-powered black lights. This is the second figure based on Schwarzenegger's Mr. Freeze from McFarlane as the villain was the build-a-figure for the original Batman & Robin wave. This series included Clooney’s Batman, Chris O’Donnell’s Robin, Alicia Silverstone's Batgirl and Uma Thurman's Poison Ivy. The only main character from that Joel Schumacher sequel not to get a figure yet is Bane. This new Mr. Freeze figure will be an Entertainment Earth exclusive.

What's ‘Batman & Robin’ About?

Batman & Robin follows the dynamic duo who take on their newest villain, Victor Freeze, aka Mr. Freeze. The ice age returns to Gotham City with Bruce Wayne and Dick Grayson’s relationship becoming cold when Mr. Freeze teams up with Poison Ivy and Bane. Their goal is to leave the world in a snow-covered grave. Batman and Robin must add the newly-minted Batgirl to their team to stop this deadly trio. Batman & Robin has become the butt of many jokes and ice puns. It's on most people's worst comic book films lists.

However, in an era where the genre is at a shaky pace not too dissimilar to the 90s, the fourth Batman film is an underrated campy gem. It's the Batman 66 series with a blockbuster budget. The main example of this is Schwarzenegger’s Mr. Freeze. Whether it be him dancing to a song from The Year Without a Santa Claus, his hideout being in an abandoned ice cream factory or his endless number of puns, it's hard not to smile at his absurd preference. It even has some of the more touching moments that made the character’s backstory iconic in Batman: The Animated Series. It's a live-action cartoon that knows exactly what it is, no matter how many things like the infamous Bat-Credit Card trigger you.

Batman & Robin is currently streaming on Max alongside most of the DC hero’s back Bat-catalog. Until your next binge in Gotham begins, you can pre-order McFarlane's Batman & Robin Mr. Freeze figure on Entertainment Earth's website for $29.99 USD. The figure is set to be released in April.

