There have been so many Batman films in the last four decades that it feels like everyone had a different Caped Crusader growing up. If you were a child of the late 90s you were most likely consumed by all the toys from 1997’s Batman & Robin. One of the coolest figures from that set was George Clooney’s Batmobile. Now McFarlane Toys has swooped in with a Batman & Robin Batmobile of their own.

A part of the company’s popular DC Multiverse line, this seven-inch scale vehicle looks ripped straight from the film with lights and sounds to give this Batmobile an authentic feel. Like Batman Forever’s Batmobile, this version of Batman’s classic car had a “toy-etic” feel to it, which was actually a term used by the producers of the film to describe its style. Everything was made in mind of the toys that would be accompanying the film. Because of this, this was one of the only Batmobile without a door of some kind, favoring an open middle section for The Dark Knight to easily hop in. It was reminiscent of the classic Adam West TV Show in that regard.

This is the fourth Batmobile from the Batman films in McFarlane's arsenal. It now joins Tim Burton, Christopher Nolan, and Joel Schumacher’s first Batmobile. McFarlane Toys has spent the last year celebrating the character’s 85th anniversary with figures from all across the Batman universe. Despite being rejected by the larger comic community when it was initially released, it included Batman & Robin. Early this year, they debuted a DC Multiverse build-a-figure wave that featured Clooney’s Batman, Chris O'Donnell’s Robin, Alicia Silverstone’s Batgirl, and Uma Thurman’s Poison Ivy. If you bought all four figures, you could create Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Mr. Freeze.

Never Leave Without the Batmobile

While Batman & Robin is one of the worst-rated superhero movies of all time and was ultimately a giant toy commercial for kids, in the 27 years since its release, it has slowly gained a cult following. This wasn't a dark and gothic fantasy like the Burton films. Batman & Robin was a heightened/campy comic book action film that acted like the 1966 series if it had a much higher budget. However, while the gadgets and suits were flashier and the ice puns were a dime a dozen, underneath Batman & Robin’s colorful exterior was a rather interesting story about aging.

Clooney may not be everyone's favorite Batman, but his more seasoned version of Bruce Wayne brought a lot of weight to his scenes outside the cowl. Particularly his scenes with Michael Gough’s Alfred, who was dying in the film. Given the nature of some of the performances by its villains, this is far from the most complex Batman film on the market. That being said, there's more to this adventure than people give it credit for. This is why it's so great that McFarlane Toys is honoring the film with their DC Multiverse line.

Where Can You Stream ‘Batman & Robin’?

Batman & Robin is currently streaming on Max alongside most of the character’s cinematic catalog. The trailer can be viewed below. You can also pre-order the film’s McFarlane Batmobile at select retailers starting Friday, November 1.

