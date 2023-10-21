When it comes to Batman films, most DC fans will tell you the worst one is 1997’s Batman & Robin directed by Joel Schumacher, a campy and colorful Saturday morning cartoon come-to-life. However, that hasn’t stopped McFarlane Toys from making an awesome DC Multiverse action figure line out of this underrated action-packed gem.

McFarlane’s new Build-A-Figure Batman & Robin Wave includes George Clooney’s Batman, Chris O’Donnell’s Robin, Alicia Silverstone’s Batgirl, and Uma Thurman’s Poison Ivy. The four figures come with a different piece to build Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Mr.Freeze. McFarlane has perfectly captured the abstract nature of Schumacher’s second Batman film. These are some of the best Batman figures the famous toy company has ever made. Batman & Robin now joins Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy as the only other film to get a complete action figure wave. Although Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, and Val Kilmer’s version of The Caped Crusader have all received figures from McFarlane in some form up to this point.

Time Has Helped ‘Batman & Robin’

Image via Warner Bros.

Time has helped this Batman film gain a cult following. This isn’t the dark and gritty take that would make Nolan or Zack Snyder’s Batman so beloved, but it’s a neon love letter to the golden age of Batman comics that would also heavily inspire Adam West’s Batman. The action is so over the top, the costumes are ridiculous at times, and the villains are as one note as they come. However, that feeds into this film’s unique bold charm. Also, although Clooney would say otherwise, his Bruce Wayne doesn’t get enough credit. The subtle emotion that he brought to the character as a slightly weathered crime fighter is deeply moving. Particularly his scenes with Michael Gough’s Alfred are heartfelt and tear-jerking. Even then, if you still can’t stand Batman & Robin, you have to thank it for getting us to the point where Batman Begins became a reality.

When is McFarlane’s ‘Batman & Robin’ Wave Releasing?

McFarlane’s Batman & Robin line will be available to pre-order on Wednesday, November 8. Until then, you can preview the figures down below. Batman & Robin is currently streaming on Max.