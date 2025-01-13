When it comes to discussing the best Batman, Michael Keaton, Kevin Conroy and Christian Bale are usually the first names to come up. There have been so many unique Caped Crusaders over the years that it can be hard to pick a favorite. However, one actor who's rarely brought up on the positive side of the conversation is George Clooney, who played the iconic DC hero in Joel Schumacher’s Batman & Robin. It was considered a bottom-tier comic book film of 1997, but that hasn't stopped McFarlane Toys from honoring the campy action-adventure with a wave of figures in their popular DC Multiverse line. They just unveiled their new exclusive Mr. Freeze figure, but Gotham needs a savior and McFarlane has answered the call with their latest chilling Batman & Robin addition.

The new Gold Label Frostbite Edition Batman is based on Clooney’s main Batsuit from Batman & Robin. However, the Dark Knight has seen better days as the figure is completely frozen with an ice-blue exterior. This seven-inch piece will come with two ice freeze effects, an art card and an art card stand. The latter of which has the same frosty finish. This is the latest figure in the Batman & Robin wave. In 2024, McFarlane Toys released a build-a-figure collection which included a regular version of Clooney’s Batman, Chris O'Donnell's Robin, Alicia Silverstone’s Batgirl and Uma Thurman's Poison Ivy. The build-a-figure character was Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Mr. Freeze. Collecting all four characters was the only way to get the iconic villain until the previously mentioned Gold Label release. Alongside the figures, McFarlane also debuted their Batman & Robin's Batmobile. This Frostbite Batman will be a GameStop exclusive.

George Clooney’s Batman Is Underappreciated

While a lot has been said about Clooney’s performance, to the point that the actor has apologized for his version several times, his version of Batman is worth a second look. Batman & Robin is an absurd film with neon lights and overproduced sets around every corner, but the film’s subplot is where Clooney gets to shine. As Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy are trying to take over the city, Bruce Wayne's trusted butler, Alfred, is dying.

The raw emotions of that let the scenes between Clooney and actor Michael Gough inform the actors’ great chemistry. Clooney was playing a much more seasoned version of the character and, even though it oftentimes contradicts the heightened superhero film he’s in, what the actor does with just his eyes helps ground Batman & Robin ever so slightly. That love he has for Alfred is also what helps Batman connect to Mr. Freeze and ultimately save the city in the end.