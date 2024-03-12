The Big Picture The Batman film canon was muddled due to director and actor changes, especially with Schumacher's films.

The limited series Batman '89 finally clarified the Burton-verse canon, excluding Schumacher's films.

The creative team behind Batman '89 confirmed the series would pick up where the Burton films left off, ignoring the last two films.

Ah, Hollywood's biggest night, the Academy Awards. The 96th annual ceremony was filled with glamour, excitement, and a naked John Cena. One of the night's biggest surprises came when former Twins costars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito reunited to present the awards for Best Visual Effects and Best Editing. But starring in Twins isn't their only past connection: they have both battled Batman.

During the ceremony, DeVito, who played the Penguin in Tim Burton's 1992 Batman Returns, the beloved sequel, how Batman defeated him. The two simmered in their anger until DeVito spotted Batman himself, Michael Keaton, in the audience. The duo went on to challenge Keaton, who flashed his iconic Batman glare. While the moment was epic for Batman fans, there was something strange about the canon: Keaton didn't battle Schwarzenegger in Batman & Robin. By then, Warner Brothers had recast the Caped Crusader with George Clooney. Batman & Robin was a famous flop and is still considered one of the worst Batman adaptations. So, is it canon within the world of Burton's classic, after all? The answer was muddled for a time but lies within a short-lived comic book spin-off series released more than two decades after the film franchise ended.

'Batman's Canon has Always Been Muddled

Tim Burton's Batman was a massive hit when it was released in 1989, making $411.6 million against a budget of $48 million, according to Box Office Mojo. Burton's sequel, Batman Returns, released in 1992 and featuring DeVito as the Penguin, was another smash hit, leading Warner Brothers to greenlight another sequel. Batman Forever was the first in the series not produced under Burton's direction, with Joel Schumacher taking over. The film was not as successful as the original but garnered enough profit (not to mention an alleged Schumacher cut) to permit production on Batman & Robin.

Had Burton been the only creative not to return for the final two sequels, the canon may have been easy to track. However, Michael Keaton, who had donned the famous Batman mask since the first film, exited after Batman Returns. Val Kilmer took over for Batman Forever before being replaced himself for Batman & Robin. While each was released within less than a decade of Batman, the connections between the films became harder to track. And though they have their defenders, the Schumacher films don't have the same feel as Burton's. Whether connected or not, the franchise ended with Batman & Robin. The film was the most expensive to make out of all four and barely made back its budget, per Box Office Mojo. The film is largely considered the worst of the four films, with the Cape Crusader himself (well, one of them anyway) denouncing it. The question of canon, however, wouldn't be answered until 2021.

'Batman '89' Finally Fixed the Burton-Verse Canon

In 2021, DC released the seven-issue limited series Batman '89. The brainchild of comic book creators Joe Quinones and Kate Leth, the series was penned by screenwriter Sam Hamm, who had worked on the scripts for the Burton classics. The Washington Post confirmed that the comics would pick up where the Burton films left off. The creators spoke with the Post about the process and confirmed that characters within the series would be modeled after those in the Burton films, as opposed to any of the recast roles in those of Schumacher, and even avoided modeling Robin after Chris O'Donnell in Batman & Robin.

As if avoiding a connection with the final two films wasn't enough, Hamm officially confirmed that Batman Forever and Batman & Robin were not part of the Burton canon when a fan approached him to confirm the information on Twitter. After decades of confusion, the Batman canon was finally set straight.

Despite a long and mostly successful run, the long and confusing Tim Burton Batman franchise canon was clarified by the creatives who continued its legacy. Though the once great franchise fell from grace, with a limited comic book series as its only sort of redemption, the confusion did lead to an epic moment at the 2024 Oscars between two iconic Batman villains and one (of many) of Bruce Wayne's actors.

