Robin/Damian Wayne and Superboy/Jonathan Kent will take the spotlight in one DC's next animated films. Warner Bros. Entertainment has released a new trailer for the upcoming film Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons.

The trailer begins with Superman and Batman bringing Jonathan, Superman's son, to the Batcave. In the cave, Jonathan is introduced to Damian, Bruce's son. Damian then throws a batarang at Jonathan's head to test his invulnerability. Superman tells Batman that seeing their sons meet reminds him of when they first met. The trailer then cuts to Robin telling Superboy that aliens are taking over the world. It then shows that the alien Starro is the one taking over people, including Batman and Superman. Jonathan and Damian must then fight their fathers while they are under Starro's control. The trailer also sets up a fight between Superboy and Robin against the mind-controlled Justice League. The League's lineup for the film includes: Kid Flash, Martian Manhunter, Beast Boy, Wonder Girl, and Green Arrow.

The film stars Jack Dylan Glazer as Superboy/Jonathan Kent and Jack Griffo as Robin/Damian Wayne. Glazer also played Freddy Freeman in the 2019 DC Extended Universe film Shazam! and will reprise the role in this year's sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Troy Baker plays Batman/Bruce Wayne in the film. Baker has previously played Batman in the Lego Batman video game series, Batman: The Telltale Series, and 2019's Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Joining them in the film will be Travis Willingham as Superman/Clark Kent; Willingham is also a noted voice actor, known for his roles as Grog in The Legend of Vox Machina and Lex Luthor in DC Super Friends, to name a few.

Image via Warner Bros

RELATED: 'Green Lantern: Beware My Power' Trailer Reveals John Stewart Voiced by Aldis Hodge

Other cast members include Laura Bailey as Lois Lane, Darin De Paul as Lex Luthor, Tom Kenny as Green Arrow and the Penguin, Zeno Robinson as Jimmy Olsen and Melvin Masters, Nolan North as Jor-El, and Myrna Velasco as Wonder Girl and Lara. The film was directed by Matt Peters who previously directed 2021's Injustice and co-directed 2020's Justice League Dark: Apokolips War. The film's script was written by Jeremy Adams. Jim Krieg is also on board as a producer for the film. Rick Morales served as a supervising producer on the film while Michael Uslan and Sam Register were executive producers for the film. The film was produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Entertainment. It is also notable for being the first CG animated feature film from Warner Bros. Animation.

The character, Damian Wayne, first appeared in Batman #655 and was created by Grant Morrison and Andy Kubert. The character has previously appeared in the DC Animated Movie Universe, starting with 2014's Son of Batman, voiced by Stuart Allan. He also appears in HBO Max's Harley Quinn animated series, voiced by Jacob Tremblay. Meanwhile, Jonathan Kent first appeared in Convergence: Superman #2 and was created by Dan Jurgens. A version of the character appears in The CW's Superman & Lois, played by Jordan Elsass. The film's villain, Starro, is notable as being the first villain that the Justice League faced in The Brave and the Bold #28. The character previously appeared in the animated series Batman Beyond, where the villain had taken over Superman. Starro also appeared in James Gunn's 2021 DCEU film The Suicide Squad.

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital on October 18. In the meantime, check out the new trailer below: