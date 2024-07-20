The Big Picture Celebrate Batman's 85th anniversary with a 4K animated box set featuring 10 classic and modern films like Mask of the Phantasm.

No superhero has quite a filmography like Batman. Across both animation and live-action, the DC hero has appeared in over 40 films. The Cape Crusader is celebrating his 85th anniversary this year. With that, Warner Brothers and DC have been slowly unveiling new physical media editions of some of the characters' most popular films. This now includes a 4K animated box set featuring a range of classic Batman adventures.

There are ten films included in this massive set. These would be Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Batman: Year One, Batman: Assault on Arkham, Batman: The Killing Joke, Batman and Harley Quinn, Batman: Gotham by Gaslight, Batman: Soul of the Dragon and Batman Hush. This release also features both parts of Batman: The Long Halloween and Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham. These are three of the newest Batman direct-to-video offerings. While there are a few key entries in the franchise missing, like Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, The Dark Knight Returns and Batman: Under the Red Hood, the set has a good mix of older classics and modern original stories. There are no new special features for the release either, but it does come with a 24-page booklet that appears to cover each film included here. Lastly, the cover art, featuring a slipcase design, of the set is this stylish black, yellow and white themed collage that combines a few covers of the films in the set. Batman’s moody silhouette brings them together in the middle.

Since 2007, starting Superman: Doomsday, there’s been at least one direct-to-video DC film a year. There have been 54 films in total in that almost two-decade-long time span, which concluded earlier this week with the release of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three. Acting as both an adaption of the classic comic book storyline and a swan song to many of our favorite animated DC legacy projects, it was the final film before James Gunn’s DC Universe takes shape at the end of the year. While live-action films will be a key focus with Superman and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow leading the charge, it will be one conceived universe across video games and TV. This includes animation with The Creature Commando series set to debut on Max later in 2024. Batman will also be a major hero in this new cinematic shared universe with The Brave and the Bold in the works. Similar to the comics, this would see a seasoned Dark knight training his son Damian Wayne to be Robin. This was also a story arc that played out in the DC animated films starting with 2014’s Son of Batman and continued in films like Batman vs Robin and Batman: Bad Blood. That being said, there will still be animated projects outside the Gunn’s universe, like the upcoming Bruce Timm produced Amazon Prime Video series, Batman: The Caped Crusader. That throwback series will premiere on the streamer on August 1.

Most of Batman’s historic catalog, including The Doom That Came to Gotham, are currently streaming on Max alongside the rest of the expansive DCU. This 10-Film Batman 4K box set will be released on September 10, 2024. It’s currently up for pre-order now on Amazon for $204.99 USD.

