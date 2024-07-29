The Big Picture Celebrate Batman's 85th anniversary with McFarlane Toys' new Batman: The Animated Series 3-pack.

Fresh out of San Diego Comic Con, where McFarlane Toys made a ton of exciting announcements, the famous toy company run by comic legend Todd McFarlane isn’t done showing Batman some love. It’s The Dark Knight’s 85th anniversary this year. Because of that, there have been a ton of DC Multiverse and DC Direct figures to honor the beloved part-time Justice League member. Now, McFarlane Toys is adding a new Batman: The Animated Series Gold Label 3-pack based on one of its classic episodes.

Based on The New Batman Adventures episode “Legends of the Dark Knight”, the 3 figures include old man Batman, Carrie Kelley’s Robin, and the dreaded Mutant Leader. This anthology episode was one of the first adaptations of Frank Miller’s iconic The Dark Knight Returns storyline, which made its debut in 1986. These figures are the latest addition to DC Direct’s BTAS line. These have included Robot Batman, The Joker, Bane and Riddler. McFarlane also had Bruce Wayne and Ace from Batman Beyond as an SDCC exclusive this year.

“Legends of the Dark Knight”

This particular episode was one of the more unique stories of BTAS’ entire run. Following a group of young friends, fans walked the streets of Gotham as each of them told their own version of The Dark Knight legend. One was based on the campy comics of the 1950s and another was an adaptation of Dark Knight Returns. Specifically, the first part of the story where Batman comes out of retirement to stop the mutant uprising in Gotham. The second half of the story featuring The Joker was a bit too dark for BTAS, but the entire epic tale was adapted in a critically acclaimed two-part animated film in the early 2010s. The two tales are tied together by the final story featuring the actual Batman of this universe, voiced by Kevin Conroy, taking down Firefly. The blending of different art styles and tones makes this episode an easy rewatch, while still giving a POV of Gotham that’s rarely ever spotlighted.

Where Can You Stream ‘Batman: The Animated Series’?

Batman: The Animated Series is currently streaming on Max. It’s available on DVD and Blu-ray as well. This BTAS “Legends of the Dark Knight” 3-pack will be a Best Buy exclusive. It’ll go up for pre-order on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. The co-creator of BTAS, Bruce Timm, also has a new animated series, Batman: Caped Crusader, coming Thursday, August 1 to Amazon Prime Video. It’s unrated to BTAS, but it was helped brought to life by The Batman director Matt Reeves and producer J.J. Abrams.