The Big Picture Mondo releases 1:6 scale Batman: The Animated Series Bane figure with iconic animated expression accessories for $220 or deluxe version for $245.

Bane's appearance in Batman: The Animated Series was limited due to show's family-friendly tone, but still left a lasting impact on fans.

Batman: The Animated Series remains a classic version of the Caped Crusader and his villains, including Bane.

Bane's one of Batman’s deadliest foes. Ever since the character debuted in the comics in January 1993, the villain has appeared in an endless number of movies, video games, and TV shows. He made his first appearance outside the comics in the beloved Batman: The Animated Series in a 1994 episode simply titled “Bane”. Now Mondo is celebrating the man who broke the Bat with a new figure based on his first BTAS design.

The 1:6 scale 13-inch figure is seen in the character’s classic masked black and blue luchador outfit with white utility belt. Bane comes with an endless amount of accessories, including extra hands, a crushed Batarang, a dumbbell, two extra masked head sculpts with different animated expressions, and a figure stand with the BTAS Bat-symbol on the base. There will also be a timed deluxe version of the figure that comes with an extra bulked out torso complete with a crazed Bane head with bulging eyes, an unmasked defeated head sculpt, and a loose bane mask. The latter accessories recreate one of the iconic moments from Bane’s debut episode. The normal version will be priced at $220 while the deluxe version will break the bank at $245.

The Legacy of 'Batman: The Animated Series'

Close

Batman: The Animated Series, in many fans' eyes, is the definitive version of the character. Most of The Caped Crusader’s rogues gallery had at least a decade under their belt in the comics for the show to pull from, but Bane, besides Harley Quinn who was created specially for the series, had just been over a year old before his first BTAS episode. This meant the creators only really had the iconic “Knightfall” storyline for reference and that was a much darker tale than what could be done in the family-friendly series. In Knightfall, Bane stages a mass breakout at Arkham, so he can wear Batman down before they fight. He also learned that Bruce Wayne was Batman and their epic showdown unexpectedly took place in the Batcave, where Bane ultimately defeated the DC hero. He broke Batman’s back brutally over his knee. It’s one of the most infamous shots in comics and was emulated in the show. However, because BTAS was a kids' show, Batman won and Bane came off as something a little more threatening than the bulky hit man we had grown accustomed to watching in the series. It also didn’t help that his episode was released in Season 2 where, at the time, Fox wanted Robin in every episode to make it more appealing for families. The villain would show up a couple more times in the DCAU after his first episode, most notably in the masterful episode “Over the Edge'' and the in-universe video game Batman: Rise of Sin Tzu.

Batman: The Animated Series is currently streaming on Max. Before you start your next Bat-filled binge, you can pre-order both the normal and deluxe version of BTAS Bane on Mondo’s website. The figures are expected to ship in September 2024. Bane can be previewed below.

Watch on Max